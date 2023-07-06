The Fed’s “Three in Command” support June hold, but data suggests future rate hikes

The Federal Reserve’s “three in command” and New York Fed President Williams stated on Wednesday that their decision to keep interest rates unchanged three weeks ago was the right move. However, Williams also suggested that the Fed may have to raise rates again in the future due to the strength of the economy.

Williams expressed that there is still work to be done to balance supply and demand and bring down inflation. He emphasized that he would be relying on the data to make decisions regarding future moves by the Fed. The data supports the idea that they may need to hike rates further at some point.

When asked about the possibility of raising rates in July, Williams declined to comment, stating that his staff has not yet begun their work to determine the course of action for the next monetary policy meeting.

Williams also acknowledged that while inflation is still too high, price pressures have eased. He expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of price pressures but also noted that demand for labor remains high and the economy is responding well to the increased interest rates.

Furthermore, Williams noted that the near-term divergence between the market’s view of the Fed cutting interest rates and the Fed’s view of raising rates has eased. He believes that the market has received the message from the Fed.

In the release of the minutes of the June monetary policy meeting, it was revealed that nearly all Fed officials expect more rate hikes this year. Despite the pause in rate hikes in June, the minutes state that participants viewed the economy as very strong but continued to warn of a potential recession later in the year.

Fed Chair Powell reiterated his view that the Fed is unlikely to end rate hikes in a recent review. Official forecasts point to a further 50 basis point hike this year. While a number of other Fed officials expressed support for further rate hikes, they did not provide a timeframe for a possible increase.

However, some officials, including Atlanta Fed President Bostic, believe that the decrease in inflation gives the Fed the opportunity to keep interest rates unchanged for the foreseeable future.

Overall, the Fed’s third-in-command, John Williams, believes that keeping rates unchanged in June was the right move, but data suggests that further rate hikes may be necessary in the future. The minutes of the June monetary policy meeting also point to more rate hikes this year, though some officials believe that inflation has fallen enough to warrant keeping rates unchanged.

