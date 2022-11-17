Home Business The female car owner installed a recorder on the Tesla’s pedals. The e-commerce platform has launched special products–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
Business

The female car owner installed a recorder on the Tesla’s pedals. The e-commerce platform has launched special products–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

by admin
The female car owner installed a recorder on the Tesla’s pedals. The e-commerce platform has launched special products–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

Recently, the Chaozhou Tesla out-of-control collision incident has aroused heated discussions among netizens. The controversy of the accident lies in whether the owner of the car stepped on the brakes or whether the brakes failed? If the car owner has a foot recorder, all disputes will be answered directly.

In reality, some car owners really did this, and a short video platform user (@BECKYyaoyao) released a video,The copywriting was “The price of the car I just bought was reduced, and the brakes failed. I installed a camera here, and you will come to testify for me when the time comes.”

At the same time, the video shows that a black cylindrical camera is installed on the lower right side of the Tesla cab seat to record foot movements while driving.

The female car owner also said that the camera she installed does not need to change the wiring at all, it can be directly connected to the power interface in the storage box of the cab, and the camera can be connected to the mobile phone, which is very convenient.

Nowadays, as the controversy over Tesla’s brakes has become more and more heated, many car owners have really begun to install footstep recorders. Searching for the keyword “Tesla footstep recorder” on the e-commerce platform has been able to search for related products, and the merchant also thoughtfully provided an installation plan to facilitate the installation of small white car owners.

The price information given by the e-commerce platform shows that Tesla’s special foot recorder,The price ranges from less than 100 yuan to 5,600 yuan, and recorder products with different configurations are available for selection.

See also  She gives birth in traffic on a Tesla, thanks to autopilot

So here comes the question, if you are a Tesla owner, would you consider buying such a special “recorder”?

The female car owner installed a recorder on the Tesla pedals. The e-commerce platform has launched special products

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Ruofeng

You may also like

Fashion, Confindustria launches an appeal to the government

Return of capital from abroad, the government is...

Officials intervene in Chaozhou car accident investigation Tesla...

Iren Green Generation completes the acquisition of two...

Rebar is in a weak supply and demand...

Polestar 2 Bst edition 270: the road test...

Recession | The sun 24 hours

Nexi: Norges, Vanguard and Ubs have purchased the...

The Capital Group Companies, Inc. reduced its holdings...

The ranking of the best signs of 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy