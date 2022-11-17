Recently, the Chaozhou Tesla out-of-control collision incident has aroused heated discussions among netizens. The controversy of the accident lies in whether the owner of the car stepped on the brakes or whether the brakes failed? If the car owner has a foot recorder, all disputes will be answered directly.

In reality, some car owners really did this, and a short video platform user (@BECKYyaoyao) released a video,The copywriting was “The price of the car I just bought was reduced, and the brakes failed. I installed a camera here, and you will come to testify for me when the time comes.”

At the same time, the video shows that a black cylindrical camera is installed on the lower right side of the Tesla cab seat to record foot movements while driving.

The female car owner also said that the camera she installed does not need to change the wiring at all, it can be directly connected to the power interface in the storage box of the cab, and the camera can be connected to the mobile phone, which is very convenient.

Nowadays, as the controversy over Tesla’s brakes has become more and more heated, many car owners have really begun to install footstep recorders. Searching for the keyword “Tesla footstep recorder” on the e-commerce platform has been able to search for related products, and the merchant also thoughtfully provided an installation plan to facilitate the installation of small white car owners.

The price information given by the e-commerce platform shows that Tesla’s special foot recorder,The price ranges from less than 100 yuan to 5,600 yuan, and recorder products with different configurations are available for selection.

So here comes the question, if you are a Tesla owner, would you consider buying such a special “recorder”?