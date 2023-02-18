Home Business The Ferragnez earn from the backstage of the Sanremo Festival
The Ferragnez earn from the backstage of the Sanremo Festival

The backstage of the Festival at the Ferragnez

She may have donated her cachet to charity and her husband created yet another wave of gratuitous controversy, but now the couple made up of Chiara Ferragni and Fedez will put a nice check in their pocket. As? Thanks in part to that Sanremo Festival where they seemed to have gone solely for philanthropy. Instead, no. The purpose was only more hidden. As reconstructed from TruthIn fact, anyone who wants to see the backstage of the Italian singing competition par excellence will have to subscribe to Amazon.

In fact, what happened behind the stage will be included in the film The Ferragnez, which will be broadcast on the platform in a few weeks. And so after the legitimate doubts of how the blonde influencer and the rapper have transformed the Ariston show on a catwalk for their social networks, with the inevitable debate on the subject of the protection of rights, now comes yet another cold shower for Raiplay, which would probably have more title to put the stamp on the contents of the festival. A surprise that will certainly not dampen the ongoing internal war for the reorganization of Viale Mazzini.

