The Ferrari 499P wins the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Ferrari wins the Centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans with the 499P driven to the finish line by Alessandro Pier Guidi, who shared car number 51 with James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi

over the 342 laps completed on the French track. This is a historic result for the Maranello company: returning to the top class, after half a century of absence, the Ferrari – AF Corse team signs the most famous endurance race in the world, which represents the fourth round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship 2023. Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen finished fifth at the checkered flag with the 499P number 50, delayed during the night by an operation on the car which prevented the crew from being in contention for the podium, despite the excellent performance which made it possible to recover various positions.

The Ferrari 499Ps they had started from the first two positions on the grid respectively with the number 50 Hypercar – Fuoco had signed the pole position – and 51 after the times recorded during the Hyperpole.

For the Prancing Horse this is the tenth overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, after those obtained in 1949, 1954, 1958, 1960-1965. The total number of wins thus rises to 39, including the 29 class wins in Ferrari’s history at Le Mans.

