Home » The Ferrari 499P wins the 24 Hours of Le Mans
Business

The Ferrari 499P wins the 24 Hours of Le Mans

by admin
The Ferrari 499P wins the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Ferrari wins the Centenary 24 Hours of Le Mans with the 499P driven to the finish line by Alessandro Pier Guidi, who shared car number 51 with James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi

over the 342 laps completed on the French track. This is a historic result for the Maranello company: returning to the top class, after half a century of absence, the Ferrari – AF Corse team signs the most famous endurance race in the world, which represents the fourth round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship 2023. Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen finished fifth at the checkered flag with the 499P number 50, delayed during the night by an operation on the car which prevented the crew from being in contention for the podium, despite the excellent performance which made it possible to recover various positions.

The Ferrari 499Ps they had started from the first two positions on the grid respectively with the number 50 Hypercar – Fuoco had signed the pole position – and 51 after the times recorded during the Hyperpole.

For the Prancing Horse this is the tenth overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, after those obtained in 1949, 1954, 1958, 1960-1965. The total number of wins thus rises to 39, including the 29 class wins in Ferrari’s history at Le Mans.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Record-breaking Wall Street, ready to close August up. Waiting for a big market mover week, watch out for + 40% after Amazon agreement

You may also like

The Fed will pause interest rate hikes in...

In these countries, there is a risk of...

Florence, missing child: “I have the little one”....

St.Galler Health Yourself wins starting field diamond

Tunisia, democracy lessons for the EU from dictator...

The power battery conference with a contract value...

Luxury brands are turning their backs on social...

CS end and the consequences for shareholders and...

Playing back the time, presenting the aesthetics of...

Unemployment rate falls further in May

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy