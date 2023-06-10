The field of edge computing has entered a stage of rapid development. Since May, more than 100 institutions have gathered to investigate 7 companies_中国经济网——National Economic Portal

Reporter Ren Shibi

Since the beginning of this year, the edge computing sector has continued to strengthen, with a cumulative increase of 43.25% during the year, outperforming the Shanghai Composite Index (accumulative increase of 4.6% during the year). Among them, the stock prices of 13 concept stocks rose by more than 100% during the year, and Cambridge Technology ranked first in the cumulative increase of 479.45% during the year. Three concept stocks including Zhongke Information, Cambrian, and Shenzhou Taiyue all increased by more than 200% during the year.

Recently, institutions have gradually paid more attention to edge computing concept stocks. According to the data, since May, as of June 9, a total of 46 listed companies in the edge computing sector have been surveyed by institutions. During this period, seven companies including Lifefly were investigated by hundreds of institutions.

In this regard, Liu Wenting, a wealth researcher at Paipai.com interviewed by a reporter from the Securities Daily, said that the field of edge computing has entered a stage of rapid development. First of all, with the advent of the comprehensive AI era, the demand for computing power will increase exponentially, and the demand for computing power will also become diversified. A single cloud computing can no longer meet all needs, so the importance of edge computing power will be further highlighted. Secondly, the development of edge computing technology has been strongly supported by policies, which has promoted the maturity of edge computing technology. Finally, compared with cloud computing power, edge computing power has three major advantages: low cost, high privacy, and low latency. It can make full use of local computer computing power, and at the same time cooperate with the cloud to supplement the insufficient local computing power through the cloud. It also adapts to many scenarios.

As the demand for artificial intelligence continues to grow, domestic listed companies have also accelerated the deployment of edge computing tracks recently. On the evening of June 8, GCL Nengke announced that the company signed the “Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement” with Zhejiang Jiuzhou Cloud Information Technology Co., Ltd. on the same day. The two parties will cooperate in the construction and operation of the energy computing power center to further improve The company’s strategic layout in the field of energy computing power.

According to the key statistics of STLPartners edge computing data, in 2030, the global edge computing potential market will reach 445 billion US dollars, with a 10-year compound annual growth rate of 48%; media, transportation and manufacturing vertical markets will account for 84% of the edge computing market, while The media and entertainment industry will have the greatest revenue opportunities. According to the research of EO Think Tank, in 2025, my country’s edge computing market space is expected to reach 198.768 billion yuan, with huge development potential.

Regarding the future development prospects of the edge computing field, Guosheng Securities stated that edge AI is a hot edge technology field that users will pay attention to in the future. The combination of artificial intelligence and edge computing is the concept of edge intelligence. AI provides edge computing with problem-solving technologies and solutions, and edge computing provides a platform for AI to release its potential. Edge intelligence uses a wide range of edge resources to provide support for AI applications, such as autonomous driving, smart home, smart city and other scenarios, more data is created by edge network devices. Under the background of investment in conceptual themes such as Metaverse, the deepening trend of the Internet of Things, and the continuous development of network construction such as 5G, related products and applications are expected to open up a large amount of space.

In the first quarter of this year, the profitability of listed companies in the edge computing sector improved significantly. Flush data shows that among the 123 listed companies in the edge computing sector, 73 companies achieved a year-on-year increase in net profit attributable to their parents in the first quarter of this year, accounting for nearly 60%. Among them, 16 companies, including Inspur Software, Friendship, and Yinghantong, etc., increased their net profit attributable to their parents by more than 100% in the first quarter of this year.

When it comes to investment opportunities in the edge computing sector, Yuan Huaming, general manager of Huahui Chuangfu Investment, told reporters that the development of artificial intelligence has expanded the application scenarios of edge computing, and the market space is expected to open up quickly. Artificial intelligence technology is still evolving, and there are opportunities for further exploration and expansion in the field of edge computing applications. Coupled with a friendly industry policy environment, the operation of related listed companies is more likely to continue to improve, which in turn will bring medium and long-term investment opportunities for individual stocks in the sector.