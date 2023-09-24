The fifth Cooper series is born electric

Listen to the audio version of the article

Iconic. There is no more correct adjective to describe the Mini Cooper, a car capable in 1959 of redefining the canons of automotive design thanks to mechanical and style solutions never seen before. 64 years later, the fifth generation arrives and does so, for the first time, debuting in a fully electric version built in China until 2026 (and subsequently in Oxford, where the electrified thermal versions are assembled).

Completely updated in style compared to the model currently on the market, but with similar measurements starting from a length of less than 4 metres, the latest addition to the Cooper family is characterized by strong references to the past, decisive features and minimalist and technological interiors.

At the front, the following make their debut: new large octagonal grille, oval headlights and reduced overhangs. The tail is completely new, from the shape of the headlights to the shape of the tailgate.

Climbing on board you appreciate the great work done to unite the past and the future: the design of the dashboard, in fact, takes up the minimal layout of the first model designed by Alec Issigonis where there was a round instrument panel in the center and under the characteristic keyboard with the lever switches. A solution that we also find on the fifth generation but in a technological and connected version. The classic round instrument has been reinvented: now it is a 240 mm Oled screen (technology of the best smartphones), called Mini Interaction Unit. This infotainment says goodbye to proprietary software and in fact uses the new Mini Operating System 9, based on an open source version of Android which also ensures integration with smartphones via CarPlay and Android Auto. The steering wheel also changes, now with two spokes equipped with physical controls, and the dashboard can be customized by projecting graphic themes.

There are three driving modes (Core, Green and Go-Kart), each with its own specific user interface design, available as standard. You get a maximum of four additional modes available with the optional Mini Experience Modes equipment. The load capacity increases from 200 liters to 800 liters when the rear seat is folded down.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

