(Original title: Fight! The fifth interest rate hike this year, South Korea’s “currency war” intensifies! The US chip giant is laying off staff, what signal? The legendary investment boss issued a warning)

Rate hikes remain a risk point for global markets to worry about.

In the face of a ferocious devaluation, the Bank of Korea announced on the 12th that it would raise its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 3%, the first time it reached 3% in a decade. Some analysts believe that the aggressive interest rate hike by the Bank of Korea again is a signal of a major turning point in monetary policy, which is risking an economic downturn in an attempt to defend the won exchange rate, curb capital flight, and control soaring inflation. According to data released by the Korea Financial Supervisory Service on the 12th, foreign investors sold a net 2.3 trillion won (about 11.7 billion yuan) of South Korean stocks in September.

At present, the US stock market is in a critical time window, and technology giant Intel suddenly revealed a large layoff plan. On October 12, local time, Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Intel is planning to lay off a large number of employees, and the number of layoffs may reach thousands. The announcement time will be around the third quarter earnings report released on October 27. Since 2022, the market has continued to sell Intel stock, with a cumulative decline of nearly 50% during the year, and the total market value has evaporated by about US$102.1 billion (about 732.2 billion yuan).

Meanwhile, legendary investor Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater, the world‘s largest hedge fund, warned that a “perfect storm” is forming in the United States as the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates. The head of currency and capital markets at the International Monetary Fund also said a shift in investor sentiment could lead to a further 20% drop in U.S. stocks.

Bank of Korea takes action

At a critical moment, the Bank of Korea suddenly raised interest rates.

On October 12, local time, the Bank of Korea (Central Bank) Financial and Monetary Committee held a monetary policy direction meeting and decided to raise the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 3%. This is the first time South Korea’s benchmark interest rate has reached 3% since October 2012, and it is the fifth time the Bank of Korea has raised interest rates this year. The Bank of Korea has raised interest rates by 250 basis points since August 2021.

Looking back at the monetary policy trajectory of the Bank of Korea, after aggressively raising interest rates by 50 basis points in July this year, it became cautious in August and only raised interest rates by 25 basis points.

However, in the face of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike storm, the depreciation of the Korean won and inflationary pressures, the Bank of Korea aggressively raised interest rates again by 50 basis points in October, which is undoubtedly a major turning point in monetary policy signals. And the Bank of Korea said that it needs to continue to maintain its stance of raising interest rates, and the speed and magnitude of interest rate hikes depend on inflation and economic growth.

Some analysts believe that the Bank of Korea is under the pressure of economic downturn, resolutely defending the won exchange rate, curbing capital flight, and trying to control the soaring inflation rate.

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Chang-yong said at the press conference of the interest rate meeting that foreign exchange trends were one of the main reasons for the decision to raise interest rates by 50 basis points, and foreign exchange fluctuations were due to expectations of a stronger dollar. The risk of capital outflows is currently being assessed as the Korea-US interest rate gap widens.

After the Bank of Korea announced a 50 basis point interest rate hike, the Korean won exchange rate rose in a short period of time. The exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the Korean won fell by more than 1.5% at one point, and then the decline narrowed; the yield of South Korea’s 10-year government bond once fell by 20 basis points and is currently running around 4.13%. .

However, this action has not reversed the depreciation trend of the Korean won. Since the Federal Reserve violently raised interest rates, overseas capital has continued to sell the Korean won, which once pushed the Korean won exchange rate to its lowest level in 13 years. In late September, the won fell below the key psychological integer level of 1,400 won in one fell swoop, and then continued to decline. Since 2022, the South Korean won has fallen nearly 20% against the U.S. dollar, making it one of the worst-performing currencies in Asia this year.

At the same time, in order to defend the won, the Korean authorities directly intervened in the market, resulting in a sharp decline in foreign exchange reserves. According to a report by the Bank of Korea, as of the end of September 2022, South Korea’s foreign exchange reserves were US$416.8 billion, a decrease of US$19.7 billion from the previous month, the largest monthly decline since the 2008 global financial crisis.

In addition, data released by the Korea Financial Supervisory Service on the 12th showed that foreign investors sold a net 2,333 billion won (about 11.7 billion yuan) of South Korean stocks in September. As of the end of September, foreign investors held a total of 550.4 trillion won (about 2.9 trillion yuan) of listed stocks.

Another reason for the aggressive rate hike by the Bank of Korea is inflationary pressures. Due to its heavy reliance on imported energy and upstream raw materials, the depreciation of the won has continued to exacerbate domestic inflation. According to official data from South Korea, South Korea’s CPI in September rose by 5.6% year-on-year. at a high level. Regarding future forecasts, the Bank of Korea said that South Korea’s inflation rate will remain at a high level of 5% to 6% for a considerable period of time.

South Korea’s economy will face a huge test after the Bank of Korea raises interest rates. Affected by the downward pressure on the global economy, South Korea’s exports are being negatively impacted, with a trade deficit of US$3.7 billion in September, the first deficit in 25 years for the sixth consecutive month. The Bank of Korea believes that rising interest rates and the global economic slowdown will weigh on the South Korean economy, and South Korea’s GDP growth in 2023 may be lower than the 2.1% forecast in August.

U.S. chip giant suddenly lays off workers

On the eve of the start of the U.S. stock market earnings season, technology giant Intel revealed a major layoff plan.

On October 12, local time, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Intel is planning to lay off significantly, and the number of layoffs may reach thousands.

At the same time, Bloomberg also reported that in the face of the slowdown in the personal computer market, Intel is planning to lay off a large number of employees, and the number of layoffs may reach thousands. Around 20% of Intel’s workforce is likely to be affected by Intel’s sales and marketing divisions before and after the third-quarter earnings report. As of July 2022, Intel’s total workforce is 113,700.

Intel declined to comment on reports of the layoffs.

However, industry analysts said that reducing costs and maintaining performance are the main considerations for this layoff plan. Reuters said Intel cut its annual sales and profit forecasts in July after its second-quarter results missed expectations.

According to the financial report for the second quarter of 2022, Intel’s gross profit margin has shrunk to about 45% from the previous 60%. At the same time, the company lowered its 2022 sales forecast by about $11 billion from its previous forecast. Analysts expect Intel’s third-quarter revenue to drop nearly 20%.

At present, the capital market is also worried about Intel’s future. Since 2022, Intel’s stock price has fallen by nearly 50%, and the total market value has evaporated by about 102.1 billion US dollars (about 732.2 billion yuan). At present, its share price has not stopped falling. Since October, it has fallen by 1.7% again, and the latest total market value is about 104 billion US dollars.

At present, the PC market in which Intel is located is facing greater downward pressure. According to the latest data released by IDC, in the third quarter of this year, global PC sales fell by 15% year-on-year. Quantities have fallen sharply. In addition, the global chip winter is approaching, and Intel’s chip business is also facing greater challenges.

Bank of America said in its latest report that AMD’s recent warnings about the PC industry indicate that Intel’s fourth-quarter and 2023 performance expectations have greater downside risks.

And Intel may only be a microcosm of American technology giants. Under the shadow of the risk of a recession in the United States, Silicon Valley giants such as Apple, Google, and Amazon have slowed down the pace of recruitment, including Netflix, Lyft and other technology companies have joined the ranks of layoffs.

Legendary Boss Warning: The Perfect Storm

On October 11, local time, legendary investor Ray Dalio (Ray Dalio), the founder of the world‘s largest hedge fund Bridgewater, warned that as the Fed continues to raise interest rates, a “perfect storm” is forming in the United States and will bring lead to the spread of economic pain.

Dalio said the U.S. government’s stimulus package during the pandemic created an economic bubble. The easing policy has caused unprecedented inflation in the United States, and now the Fed is slamming on the brakes, which will cause a huge setback, coupled with the international geopolitical conflict this year, multiple factors have contributed to a “perfect storm”.

Dalio added that when the federal funds rate exceeds 4.5 percent, it could tip the U.S. economy into recession. On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden said that “if there is a recession in the U.S. economy, it will be a very mild recession.”

Currently, U.S. stocks are in a critical time window, and the latest U.S. inflation data will be released soon. In addition, the third-quarter earnings season of US stocks has been announced one after another, and the US stock market is facing greater uncertainty. All parties in the U.S. stock market became more cautious. Overnight, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed down collectively. The S&P 500 index fell 0.33%, the Nasdaq fell 0.09%, and the Dow fell 0.1%. The Nasdaq continued to fall to a new low since July 2020.

JPMorgan’s trading department warned that if the U.S. CPI in September exceeds the previous value of 8.3%, it will be a big problem for U.S. stocks, similar to the 4.3% drop in the S&P 500 when the last CPI data was released. It was a trading day with a one-day drop of 5%.

On the 11th local time, Tobias Adrian, head of monetary and capital markets at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), warned that a shift in investor sentiment could lead to a further 20% decline in U.S. stocks. In the current market downturn, rising interest rates and future earnings expectations are driving down company valuations, IMF research found.

