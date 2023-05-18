The “Fifth Shuangpin Online Shopping Festival” in Shenzhen came to a successful conclusion, and the cumulative turnover of key participating merchants exceeded 7 billion yuan

Recently, the 15-day (April 28-May 12, 2023) “Fifth Shuangpin Online Shopping Festival” event in Shenzhen came to a successful conclusion. And the Information Technology Bureau, Shenzhen Municipal Market Supervision and Administration Bureau, Shenzhen Postal Administration Bureau, Shenzhen Consumers Committee and other relevant units actively organize and launch various promotional activities on major e-commerce platforms and brand companies to take advantage of the integration of online and offline scenarios , promote digital empowerment, discover consumption hotspots, promote the continuous recovery and upgrading of consumption, and create a city-wide linkage to promote consumption. According to Inspur’s third-party big data statistics, during the event, Shenzhen’s overall online sales reached 58.96 billion yuan (accounting for about 33.9% of Guangdong province, ranking first).

During the event, more than ten key platforms and enterprises held more than 30 special promotional activities in various forms, with a total of more than 80 live broadcasts. According to incomplete statistics, the cumulative turnover of key participating businesses exceeded 7 billion yuan.

The theme of this year’s event is “Enjoy the benefits of the whole people throughout the year”, with obvious features and highlights:

First, multiple scenes and multiple themes create a strong atmosphere for consumption. Meituan carried out a series of promotional activities such as “Eating for All, Winning Free Orders”, “May 1st Traveling for All”, and “Playing for All”, giving full play to the advantages of life service retail technology companies, linking high-quality brands and merchants to participate in activities, and satisfying consumers with diverse needs. demand. Ele.me launched 50 million consumer coupons, free orders on Fridays, and 50% off big-name brands on Saturdays and Sundays. In the all-cotton era, a double-product festival of “enjoying a healthy life” was created, and the sales of disposable all-cotton travel products achieved high growth. Pupu Supermarket launched a variety of promotional activities for all categories, such as May Day Travel Notes and Crazy Big Weekend. Among them, the sales of watermelons exceeded 2 million, a year-on-year increase of over 400%. Fenqile carried out the “May Trendy Goods Festival” and “May 1st Travel Season” activities. With many new products and many preferential benefits, the turnover increased by 32% year-on-year, of which the sales of travel-related categories increased by 112% year-on-year. With the theme of “summer is scorching, ya fans are the sweetest”, HSIA · ya has set up a discount area on the homepage of the official store of Youzan Mall. ParknShop Yonghui launched the “May 1 Super Value and Same Price” campaign for selected products, and sales increased by more than 10% year-on-year.

Second, online and offline integration boosts the release of consumption potential. Texhong offline uses all channels of department stores across the country to link up, and distributes general coupons for department stores across the country in conjunction with the May Day holiday; online, by creating an exclusive venue for May Day, combining outdoor sports, travel and other upsurges to create consumption scenarios for leisure categories and supermarket food, through big-name brands Promotion methods such as direct discounts and full discounts across stores continue to stimulate consumers’ shopping needs. Qixin has made efforts both online and offline. On the one hand, through online activities such as sign-in and collection, distribution of product coupons, live marketing and other online activities, the number of fans in the store has increased, and the number of moving products has been increased. During the event, the sales volume of drawing rulers and file bags exceeded 500,000; On the other hand, an offline promotion event – Shenzhen Gift Fair was launched. The on-site retail sales increased by 233% year-on-year. The sales cars of Qixin Cultural and Creative Floats detonated the scene. Brand exposure.

The third is to “promote agriculture through digital business” to help the sales of characteristic agricultural products in multiple regions. Meituan Optimal created a special zone for “Prospering Agriculture with Numbers” at the main venue of the event. 30,000 kinds of fresh products were sold in the special zone. Fresh eggs, golden pillow durian, and honeydew melon were popular among consumers. Among them, the single-day sales of fresh eggs exceeded 800 yuan. The single-day sales volume of Golden Pillow Durian exceeded 3.5 million, a year-on-year increase of 127%. DC Agriculture unites more than 100 local specialty halls that have settled in the DC network, carefully selected more than 600 special local agricultural products representing local characteristics, and created an activity for consumers to buy all over the country without leaving home. Promotional activities for agricultural products were carried out by means of discount coupons and coupons, and live broadcast activities were carried out at the same time. There were more than 10 instant sales of 9.9 yuan per game. According to statistics, DC agricultural sales increased by 25% year-on-year.

The fourth is to focus on Central Asia and ASEAN to improve quality consumption. Major e-commerce platforms and companies are actively promoting the connection of specialty products from Central Asia, ASEAN and other countries to the Chinese market by setting up online special areas and preferential discounts. Qixian Supermarket launched the “Jingdong Qixian Double-product Festival”, combining seasonality, introducing seasonal fresh fruits from all over the world. Through the double-product festival and “5.1 Interesting Life”, it launched a durian promotion. The promotion price of Thailand’s Golden Pillow Durian is as low as 19.9 Yuan/jin, durian sales are booming, with a month-on-month growth of more than 200%. Pagoda carried out activities with the theme of “playing freely and enjoying delicious food” around the fruit demand scenarios such as travel and staying at home during the May Day holiday. Among them, the sales of Qingniwang durian and Thailand’s golden pillow durian during the campaign period increased by more than 200% year-on-year, and the total sales broke through 4000000. Yuanchu Foods set up a special area for the “International Shopping Global” event, launching high-quality special delicacies such as Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. During the event, products such as durian from Thailand and Yuanshi soymilk from Malaysia were hot sales.