The fight against the undeclared remains the priority

The undeclared in all its forms remains one of the scourges to fight for the Italian economy. It is a real phenomenon of dumping to the detriment of taxpayers and economic operators who always respect the rules. The fight against tax evasion and corruption must also be seen from the perspective of greater efficiency of the Public Administration.

FRIDAY 26 MAY

Tax evasion, corruption and efficiency of the public administration

The protagonists: Teo Luzi, General Commander of the Carabinieri, interviewed by Fabio Tamburini, director of Il Sole 24 Ore. A round table follows with Giuseppe Busia (President of the National Anti-Corruption Authority), Carlo Cottarelli (Senator), Federico Maurizio D’Andrea (President of the supervisory body Banco Bpm), Erich Kirchler (Professor iR, University of Vienna), Teo Luzi (Comandante Generale Arma CC), Luigi Mittone (University of Trento)