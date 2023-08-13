Home » The fight for Coop democracy continues
Business

The fight for Coop democracy continues

by admin
The fight for Coop democracy continues

Fight for Coop democracy: cooperative members drop the lawsuit – but the retailer is still under pressure

A member of the cooperative complained because the major distributor had tightened the election regulations at short notice, making it impossible for him to stand as a candidate. He is now withdrawing his lawsuit, but intends to file it again if Coop does not make the 2024 elections more democratic.

Access to the Coop Regional Council remains blocked for most members of the cooperative.

Bild: Keystone

Can Coop members have enough say in decisions? No, thinks Chris Zumbrunn. The 54-year-old is harsh on the Coop democracy. The possibility for the 2.5 million members of the cooperative to exert influence is actually “non-existent”. He therefore sued the powerful retailer before the Basel civil court – and lost last December. The court dismissed his lawsuit on formal grounds.

See also  Maneuver, pressing parties on the Isee roof for the Superbonus at 110%

You may also like

Puglia, dear-holidays? In Ostuni everything you need costs...

Hema and Sam Engage in Fierce Business War:...

How eastern Swiss solar companies are coping with...

Rainer E. Well surfaced ++ Klaus Schwab resigns...

Nordio declares war on the anti-Renzi prosecutors. Initiated...

The Pressure of Collecting Deposits: Bank Employees Resort...

Migrolino now relies on Café Royal

Double blow for Nicolino Romito: the ex-MPS focuses...

Thurgau company Nüssli was there

Melissa Satta side B and bikini in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy