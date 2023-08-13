The fight for Coop democracy continues

Fight for Coop democracy: cooperative members drop the lawsuit – but the retailer is still under pressure

A member of the cooperative complained because the major distributor had tightened the election regulations at short notice, making it impossible for him to stand as a candidate. He is now withdrawing his lawsuit, but intends to file it again if Coop does not make the 2024 elections more democratic.

Access to the Coop Regional Council remains blocked for most members of the cooperative.

Bild: Keystone

Can Coop members have enough say in decisions? No, thinks Chris Zumbrunn. The 54-year-old is harsh on the Coop democracy. The possibility for the 2.5 million members of the cooperative to exert influence is actually “non-existent”. He therefore sued the powerful retailer before the Basel civil court – and lost last December. The court dismissed his lawsuit on formal grounds.

