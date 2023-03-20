So far, only a few smartphone apps can be used in modern vehicles. That will change radically in the coming months.

For startups and app developers, connected vehicles open up the opportunity to win millions of new customers in one fell swoop. dpa

That’s the thing with infotainment systems in vehicles. They’re usually not very good. The customer buys a car for 40,000 euros and the system cannot technically keep up with a smartphone that costs 200 euros. Apps like Netflix or Youtube? none. Voice recognition? Notchy and often not up to date. What many manufacturers deliver here is an indictment – but it shows the problems of the industry. The transformation from sheet metal bender to software manufacturer is difficult and not every company has the financial power to implement it quickly.

Many car manufacturers have therefore already given up and instead use the operating systems of large tech companies, such as Google. Its “Android Auto” software can be largely seamlessly integrated into the vehicles and even adapted visually. The advantage for manufacturers: Google develops the system independently and provides regular updates. You only pay license fees yourself. The downside is that customer data is once again staying with Big Tech.

And it is precisely this data, for example on driving behavior, that will secure future income for manufacturers. Therefore, both the VW Group and Daimler have decided to rely on their own operating systems. Daimler has just presented its new “MBOS”, which also offers an app store. VW, in turn, recently announced that it would also offer an app store in the vehicles with the VW infotainment platform “MIB 3” (modular infotainment kit).

In both cases, the manufacturers are massively expanding their range. Customers thus receive a fully-fledged web browser in their vehicle. Mercedes relies on the startup Vivaldi, whose browser can already be found at Volvo. The company, founded by the former Opera founder, has something of a monopoly in the area because it sought dialogue with manufacturers early on.

Manufacturers have realized that they have to offer their customers more than a more or less static operating system that doesn’t offer much apart from a screen and navigation. Apps that are otherwise used on smartphones should also be integrated into the car. The reason why nothing has happened here so far is that the manufacturers have full control over the systems.

Unique opportunity for startups

But that is changing – also under pressure from tech companies. With “Amazon Auto”, Amazon already offers a sub-operating system. Using apps for Alexa, startups gain access to vehicles that were previously closed systems. Apple, on the other hand, is planning a new version of “Apple Carplay” for this year, which goes deep into the car and can even change the design of the speedometer display.

This is good news for startups. This opens up a whole new market for their products. However, there are also hurdles. The VW and Daimler app stores are controlled by the manufacturers. Apps must therefore be adapted to their vehicles. This means a lot of additional effort for the app developer. It should be much easier with Apple, which traditionally places great value on seamless software integration. But the same applies here: apps must guarantee safety when driving. Drivers must not be distracted.

However, since speech recognition in cars is making great progress, it will make it easier to use a number of applications. It is conceivable, for example, that orders for groceries or other goods can be placed by voice input while driving. Above all, however, apps that are directly related to the use of the car will be successful. Contactless payment systems, for example at the charging or petrol station, are part of this.

The opportunity for startups to develop a so-called “killer app” that will put the company in millions of vehicles in one fell swoop is therefore definitely there. Even if the technical hurdles have to be overcome and some manufacturers are struggling with the apps – it is already clear that a lucrative and huge global market will develop.

