The final value of the Markit manufacturing PMI in the United States in April was 50.2, returning to the top of the line of prosperity and decline | United States_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Data released on Monday showed that the final value of the US Markit manufacturing PMI in April was 50.2, slightly lower than market expectations of 50.4. In response, Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the U.S. manufacturing PMI regained encouraging momentum early in the second quarter, stabilizing in March after four months of decline. While the turnaround was partly linked to a sharp improvement in supply chain conditions, which helped reduce order backlogs, April also saw its first improvement in new order inflows since last September. While the increase in new orders was modest, it hinted at a tentative recovery in demand, especially from consumers, but there were also signs of fewer customers interested in lowering inventory levels. The improvement in demand has been accompanied by a boost in business confidence about prospects and a rise in hiring. The downside is renewed inflationary pressures, with higher orders encouraging more companies to pass on higher costs to customers.

