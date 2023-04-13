“>

You can listen to the podcast about the gorillas story here Spotify or on Apple Podcast subscribe to!

“Of course, everyone has counted themselves rich in the meantime and hoped for significantly more. That’s why very few people would probably call themselves winners,” says Philipp Klöckner, one of the Gorillas investors from the very beginning. He himself had invested half a million in the delivery service, and at peak times his shares were worth about twenty times that. In the sixth and for the time being last episode of “Cashburners: the Gorillas Story” he tells us how much of it was left over at the end. So who are the winners in the whole gorilla story? And who the losers?

Which brand is left at the end?

The last “Cashburners” episode also deals with the question of how things will continue for the founder Kagan Sümer and the other Gorillas employees after the takeover. Which brand will be left in the end – gorillas with the black and red logo or Getir with the colors yellow and purple?

Gorillas is not the first express delivery service that Getir has swallowed up. So far, these companies have each been renamed Getir. But that would be nonsensical, at least in Germany, believes investor Philipp Klöckner: “I fear that customers who were previously associated with the Gorillas brand could then switch to the competition. That’s why I didn’t think it would be opportune to bury the brand now in the short term. But I also believe that you want to have a brand, an infrastructure in the long term in order to leverage all synergies.”

Christian Meermann from the VC fund Cherry Ventures, which finances the competitor Flink, sees things differently. Even if Gorillas is the stronger brand in Germany – the image is “a bit scratched, but probably still better than Getir”. He still believes that gorillas will eventually become Getir: “I think it’s still early in the game so you can still turn everything on Getir and then have it globally consistent.”

With the release of the sixth episode, all episodes of our investigative podcast are now live. This has happened in previous episodes:

The first episode is about initial hype around this new delivery service gorillas. The well-known investor Philipp Klöckner explains why he believes in the business model.

around this new delivery service gorillas. The well-known investor Philipp Klöckner explains why he believes in the business model. The second episode is devoted to employees at gorillas. And we introduce the competitors – especially with Flink, Gorillas has a special past.

at gorillas. And we introduce the competitors – especially with Flink, Gorillas has a special past. In the third episode, we tell how it is to the A strike came and how gorillas and the founder Kagan Sümer deal with it.

came and how gorillas and the founder Kagan Sümer deal with it. In the fourth episode, we visit the Gorillas works council and their lawyer. What does the startup say about the accusation Union Busting to have operated?

to have operated? Episode 5 is entirely dedicated to the Gorillas founder Kagan Sumer . Finally we get him for an interview. But during the conversation there is a scandal. At the same time, rumors are growing that the company is going to be sold. Because gorillas are in danger of running out of money.

. Finally we get him for an interview. But during the conversation there is a scandal. At the same time, rumors are growing that the company is going to be sold. Because gorillas are in danger of running out of money. Finally, the last episode deals with the question of how things will continue for Kagan and for gorillas if the Get-Deal goes through

The last episode of our podcast “Cashburners: the Gorillas Story” is out: We tell how the Getir deal went. Who cashes out in the end?

