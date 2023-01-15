The People’s Bank of China released the “2022 Financial Statistics Report”

The financial system operates stably and effectively serves the real economy

Recently, the People’s Bank of China released the “2022 Financial Statistics Report”. “The data show that my country’s financial system will operate stably in 2022, and finance will provide stronger and higher-quality support for the real economy.” At the press conference held by the State Council Information Office on January 13, Xuan Changneng, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, said: He said that last year, the People’s Bank of China stepped up efforts to implement a prudent monetary policy, solidly implemented a package of policies to stabilize the economy and subsequent policies, effectively served the real economy, and resolutely supported the stabilization of the economic market.

The credit structure continued to be optimized, and the comprehensive financing cost of the real economy dropped significantly

“In 2022, the People’s Bank of China will lower the RRR twice, provide the real economy with long-term liquidity of over 1 trillion yuan, turn over 1.13 trillion yuan of balance profits, and use various methods such as re-loaning and rediscounting, medium-term lending facilities, and open market operations. Liquidity provides a suitable liquidity environment for stabilizing the macroeconomic market.” Xuan Changneng said.

Data show that last year, my country’s liquidity was reasonably sufficient, and the growth of total credit was more stable. The supply of broad money (M2) increased by 11.8% year-on-year, 2.8 percentage points higher than the end of the previous year; RMB loans increased by 21.31 trillion yuan, an increase of 1.36 trillion yuan over the previous year; the stock of social financing scale increased by 9.6% year-on-year, and the scale of social financing The increase was 32.01 trillion yuan, an increase of 668.9 billion yuan over the previous year.

At the same time, the People’s Bank of China actively guides financial institutions to increase credit support for key areas and weak links in the real economy, and the credit structure continues to be optimized.

Xuan Changneng introduced that in 2022, the People’s Bank of China will launch a number of structural monetary policy tools in a timely manner to accurately benefit the distressed groups and key areas and help stabilize the economic market. The balance of medium and long-term loans invested in the manufacturing industry increased by 36.7% year-on-year, 25.6 percentage points higher than the growth rate of various loans. The balance of loans to technology-based SMEs increased by 24.3% year-on-year, 13.2 percentage points higher than the growth rate of various loans. The balance of “specialized, refined, special and new” corporate loans increased by 24% year-on-year, 12.9 percentage points higher than the growth rate of various loans. The balance of inclusive small and micro loans increased by 23.8% year-on-year, 12.7 percentage points higher than the growth rate of the balance of various loans. The number of Pratt & Whitney small and micro credit customers was 56.52 million, a year-on-year increase of 26.8%.

In addition, the People’s Bank of China guided policy-oriented and development-oriented banks to invest 739.9 billion yuan in policy-oriented developmental financial instruments, make good use of 800 billion yuan in new credit lines, and focus on supporting and driving infrastructure construction. By the end of 2022, the balance of medium and long-term loans invested in the infrastructure sector will increase by 13% year-on-year, 1.9 percentage points higher than the growth rate of various loans.

“As of the end of last year, the balance of structural monetary policy tools was about 6.4 trillion yuan, which has played an important role in guiding financial institutions to issue loans reasonably, promoting financial resources to key areas and weak links, maintaining stable growth in monetary and credit aggregates, and stabilizing macroeconomic fundamentals. , Played a positive role.” Zou Lan, director of the Monetary Policy Department of the People’s Bank of China, said.

“In the case of major European and American economies raising interest rates sharply and rapidly, my country’s loan market quotation rate (LPR) reform dividend continues to be released, and the annual 1-year LPR and 5-year LPR have dropped by 15 basis points and 35 basis points respectively, promoting the reduction of The comprehensive financing cost of the real economy.” Xuan Changneng said that in 2022, the comprehensive financing cost of my country’s real economy will drop significantly, and the weighted average interest rate of newly issued corporate loans will be 4.17%, which is 34 basis points lower than the previous year.

Take measures to boost market confidence and stimulate the vitality of micro entities

This year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The Central Economic Work Conference proposed that a prudent monetary policy should be precise and powerful.

To implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the Central Economic Work Conference, a prudent monetary policy will exert its strength at the joint point of better coordinating the expansion of domestic demand and supply-side structural reform: on the one hand, focus on supporting the expansion of domestic demand and maintain reasonable liquidity Sufficient, guide financial institutions to follow the principles of marketization and the rule of law, reasonably grasp the intensity and pace of credit extension, make timely efforts, actively cooperate with fiscal policies and social policies, and increase support for enterprises to stabilize and expand jobs and for key groups to start businesses and obtain employment , increase the income of urban and rural residents through multiple channels, ensure that the total social demand is strongly supported in terms of the total amount, and keep it reasonable and moderate, do not engage in “flood irrigation”, and balance the relationship between stable growth, stable employment and stable prices; on the other hand, Give full play to the guiding role of structural monetary policy tools, continue to make good use of carbon emission reduction support tools, technological innovation and other special refinancing, support the accelerated construction of a modern industrial system, and implement preferential policies such as inclusive small and micro loan support tools to strongly support energy, Construction of key infrastructure and major projects such as transportation and water conservancy, strengthening financial services for rural revitalization, and promoting a high-level dynamic balance between effective supply and effective demand.

“Currently, with the optimization of epidemic prevention and control measures and the recovery of the economic cycle, the confidence of micro-subjects will gradually recover and their vitality will be gradually released. We will continue to take measures to boost market confidence and stimulate the vitality of micro-subjects.” Xuan Changneng said that for further To boost market confidence, the People’s Bank of China will focus on the following aspects this year:

The first is to promote the reduction of comprehensive financing costs and personal consumption costs of enterprises, reduce the debt burden of micro entities, and increase the consumption capacity of residents and enterprises.

The second is to adhere to the “two unswerving”, guide financial institutions to effectively strengthen and improve financial services, increase support for private small and micro enterprises in the manufacturing and service industries, and continue to promote bond financing support tools for private enterprises.

The third is to encourage bulk consumption such as housing and automobiles, and strengthen comprehensive financial support for service consumption in key areas such as education, culture, and sports.

Fourth, keep real estate financing stable and orderly. Adhere to the positioning of “housing to live in, not speculation”, and implement differentiated housing credit policies according to city policies.

Inflation this year will generally remain moderate, and the RMB exchange rate will generally remain stable

According to data recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics, the national consumer price index (CPI) for the whole year of 2022 will rise by 2.0% year-on-year, and prices will generally remain stable.

“From a global perspective, last year experienced a wave of high inflation that has not been seen in decades. In stark contrast, my country has maintained a basically stable price level. This achievement is not easy.” Zou Lan said that in the past 10 years, my country’s The overall average annual increase in consumer prices has been maintained at about 2%, which fully proves the superiority of my country’s socialist system and the effectiveness of macro-control.

Zou Lan predicts that my country’s overall inflation level will remain moderate this year, but attention should also be paid to the potential for a rebound in inflation. On the one hand, my country’s supply is generally sufficient, demand is still recovering, and there is no excessive currency issuance, and inflation is expected to remain stable. On the other hand, the uncertainty of the price trend still exists, so we should not take the inflation situation lightly, and we must keep a close eye on the potential possibility of its future heating up.

Zou Lan said that in the next stage, the People’s Bank of China will adhere to the general tone of seeking progress while maintaining stability, organically combine the implementation of the strategy of expanding domestic demand with the deepening of supply-side structural reforms, and focus on stabilizing growth, employment, and prices. The monetary policy is precise and powerful, taking into account the short-term and long-term, economic growth and price stability, internal balance and external balance, strengthening the coordination and cooperation among policies, and promoting the effective improvement of the economy and the reasonable growth of the quantity.

Since last year, major developed economies such as the United States, the Eurozone, and the United Kingdom have sharply tightened monetary policies and raised interest rates, which has caused a tightening effect on the global financial system, and emerging market economies are facing pressure to flow out of cross-border funds.

“Overall, the monetary policy adjustments of developed economies have limited impact on my country.” Xuan Changneng said that my country’s macroeconomic volume is large and resilient, and in response to the impact of the epidemic, my country insisted on implementing a normal monetary policy and did not engage in “big floods”. Instead of “flood irrigation”, the liquidity should be maintained at a reasonable and sufficient level, and the financial support to the real economy should be solid. At the same time, the independence and stability of my country’s financial system have been enhanced, and the RMB exchange rate is expected to be stable. These will help buffer and deal with external risks, especially the spillover effects brought about by interest rate hikes in developed economies.

Xuan Changneng said that the trend of the RMB exchange rate will be affected by multiple factors such as domestic and foreign economic and financial situations, the balance of payments, and market risk appetite. Under the combined effects of various forces, my country’s RMB exchange rate will generally maintain a stable operation. After years of financial reform and opening up, the depth and breadth of my country’s foreign exchange market have been greatly enhanced, the flexibility of the RMB exchange rate has increased, market expectations have been stable, cross-border capital flows have been orderly, and the balance of payments has been independently balanced. The RMB exchange rate will continue to maintain a basic balance at a reasonable and balanced level. Stablize. (Reporter Wu Qiuyu)

(Wu Qiuyu)

[Responsible editor: Xu Ziming]