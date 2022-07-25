The financing balance of 15 science and technology innovation board stocks including Tengjing Technology increased by more than 10%

Securities Times Network News, Wind statistics show that on July 22, a total of 200 individual stocks on the Science and Technology Innovation Board have increased their financing balances month-on-month. Among them, the balance of financing for 15 shares increased by more than 10%. The largest increase in financing balance is Tengjing Technology. The latest financing balance is 87.2224 million yuan, an increase of 38.3% month-on-month; Nanwei Medical, Tianyue Advanced, Xiangsheng Medical, Wei Teng Electric, and Yaokang Biology also have a larger increase in financing balance. Equivalent.