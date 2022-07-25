Home Business The financing balance of 15 science and technology innovation board stocks including Tengjing Technology increased by more than 10% – Teller Report
The financing balance of 15 science and technology innovation board stocks including Tengjing Technology increased by more than 10%

by admin
The financing balance of 15 science and technology innovation board stocks including Tengjing Technology increased by more than 10%
Finance

The financing balance of 15 science and technology innovation board stocks including Tengjing Technology increased by more than 10%

2022-07-25 10:25

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Que Fusheng

Securities Times Network

Que Fusheng

2022-07-25 10:25

Securities Times Network News, Wind statistics show that on July 22, a total of 200 individual stocks on the Science and Technology Innovation Board have increased their financing balances month-on-month. Among them, the balance of financing for 15 shares increased by more than 10%. The largest increase in financing balance is Tengjing Technology. The latest financing balance is 87.2224 million yuan, an increase of 38.3% month-on-month; Nanwei Medical, Tianyue Advanced, Xiangsheng Medical, Wei Teng Electric, and Yaokang Biology also have a larger increase in financing balance. Equivalent.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

    The financing balance of 15 science and technology innovation board stocks including Tengjing Technology increased by more than 10%

    2022-07-25

