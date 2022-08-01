Home Business The financing balance of 29 science and technology board stocks including Kewell increased by over 10% _ Securities Times
The financing balance of 29 science and technology board stocks including Kewell increased by over 10% _ Securities Times

by admin
The financing balance of 29 science and technology board stocks including Kewell increased by over 10% _ Securities Times
The financing balance of 29 STAR Market stocks including Kewell increased by over 10%

2022-08-01 09:30

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Que Fusheng

Securities Times Network

Que Fusheng

2022-08-01 09:30

Securities Times Network News, Wind statistics show that on July 29, a total of 215 individual stocks on the Science and Technology Innovation Board had a month-on-month increase in their financing balance. Among them, 29 shares of financing balance increased by more than 10%. The largest increase in financing balance is Kewell. The latest financing balance is 86.8906 million yuan, a month-on-month increase of 127.75%; the largest increase in financing balance is Juyi Technology, Tonglian Precision, Ruida, Qingda Environmental Protection, Huayi technology stocks.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

