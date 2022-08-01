Securities Times Network News, Wind statistics show that on July 29, a total of 215 individual stocks on the Science and Technology Innovation Board had a month-on-month increase in their financing balance. Among them, 29 shares of financing balance increased by more than 10%. The largest increase in financing balance is Kewell. The latest financing balance is 86.8906 million yuan, a month-on-month increase of 127.75%; the largest increase in financing balance is Juyi Technology, Tonglian Precision, Ruida, Qingda Environmental Protection, Huayi technology stocks.