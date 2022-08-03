Every time an AI alert is sent,According to the latest data released by the exchange, as of August 2, the balance of margin financing and securities lending in Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 1,617.896 billion yuan, a decrease of 13.679 billion yuan compared with the previous trading day, of which the financing balance was 1,518.472 billion yuan, which was 1,518.472 billion yuan. A decrease of 12.054 billion yuan per trading day. In terms of different markets, the balance of the two financings in the Shanghai stock market was 876.724 billion yuan, a decrease of 6.484 billion yuan compared with the previous trading day, and the balance of the two financing in the Shenzhen market was 741.173 billion yuan, a decrease of 7.195 billion yuan compared with the previous trading day.

On August 2, a total of 726 stocks in the two cities had net purchases of financing funds. A total of 25 stocks accounted for more than 10% of the total transaction value. Among them, Wanders, Minsheng Bank, and Qingsong Jianhua ranked the top three, accounting for 29.04%, 23.88%, and 17.15% respectively.

In terms of the net purchase amount of financing funds, a total of 8 stocks have a net purchase amount of over 100 million yuan. Among them, China Ping An, Aerospace Development, and Jiangte Electric ranked the top three, with purchase amounts of 323 million yuan, 207 million yuan, and 143 million yuan respectively. billion.

(Reporter Wang Xiaobo)

Disclaimer: The content and data in this article are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice. Please verify before use. Do so at your own risk.



