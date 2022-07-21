Every time an AI alert is sent,According to the latest data released by the exchange, as of July 20, the balance of margin financing and securities lending in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 1,630.055 billion yuan, an increase of 2.621 billion yuan compared with the previous trading day, of which the financing balance was 1,531.095 billion yuan, which was higher than the previous trading day. This trading day increased by 1.81 billion yuan. In terms of different markets, the balance of the two financings in the Shanghai stock market was 882.499 billion yuan, an increase of 1.448 billion yuan compared with the previous trading day, and the balance of the two financing in the Shenzhen market was 747.556 billion yuan, an increase of 1.173 billion yuan compared with the previous trading day.

On July 20, a total of 1,165 stocks in the two cities had net purchases of financing funds. A total of 47 stocks accounted for more than 10% of the total transaction value. Among them, Zhengfan Technology, Beiqiong, and Youfang Technology ranked the top three, accounting for 30.21%, 29.9%, and 24.36% respectively.

In terms of the net purchase amount of financing funds, a total of 11 stocks have a net purchase amount of over 100 million yuan, of which Yunhai Metal, Tongwei Co., Ltd., and Zhongju High-tech ranked the top three, with purchase amounts of 202 million yuan, 191 million yuan, 182 million yuan.

(Reporter Zhang Xiwei)

