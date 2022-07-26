Every time we receive an AI alert,According to the latest data released by the exchange, as of July 25, the balance of margin financing and securities lending in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets was 1,625.752 billion yuan, a decrease of 997 million yuan compared with the previous trading day, of which the financing balance was 1,527.035 billion yuan, which was 1,527.035 billion yuan. A decrease of 516 million yuan per trading day. In terms of different markets, the balance of the two financings in the Shanghai stock market was 882.193 billion yuan, a decrease of 361 million yuan compared with the previous trading day, and the balance of the two financing in the Shenzhen market was 743.559 billion yuan, a decrease of 636 million yuan compared with the previous trading day.

On July 25, a total of 1,252 stocks in the two cities had net purchases of financing funds. A total of 48 stocks accounted for more than 10% of the total transaction value. Among them, COOEC, Nanwei Software, and Pingao ranked the top three, accounting for 28.94%, 24.99%, and 23.38%, respectively.

From the perspective of the net purchase amount of financing funds, there are a total of 3 stocks with a net purchase amount of over 100 million yuan, of which Dongfang Fortune, GCL Integration, and Jiangte Electric ranked the top three, with purchase amounts of 181 million yuan, 125 million yuan, 101 million yuan.

(Reporter Wang Xiaobo)

Disclaimer: The content and data in this article are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice. Please verify before use. Do so at your own risk.



