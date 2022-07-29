Every time an AI alert is sent,According to the latest data released by the exchange, as of July 28, the balance of margin financing and securities lending in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges was 1,632.022 billion yuan, an increase of 1.275 billion yuan compared with the previous trading day, of which the financing balance was 1,531.265 billion yuan, which was higher than the previous trading day. An increase of 288 million yuan per trading day. In terms of different markets, the balance of the two financings in the Shanghai stock market was 884.652 billion yuan, an increase of 645 million yuan compared with the previous trading day, and the balance of the two financing in the Shenzhen market was 747.369 billion yuan, an increase of 630 million yuan compared with the previous trading day.

On July 28, a total of 1,083 stocks in the two cities had net purchases of financing funds. A total of 45 stocks accounted for more than 10% of the total transaction value. Among them, China Science and Technology, Zongheng and Shenzhen Expressway ranked the top three, accounting for 26.12%, 25.98% and 24.02% respectively.

In terms of the net purchase amount of financing funds, a total of 12 stocks have a net purchase amount of over 100 million yuan. Among them, China Tianying, Sanhua Zhikong, and Muyuan shares ranked the top three, with purchase amounts of 199 million yuan and 181 million yuan respectively. , 171 million yuan.

(Reporter Wang Xiaobo)

Disclaimer: The content and data in this article are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice. Please verify before use. Do so at your own risk.



