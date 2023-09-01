The fintech industry has a problem

The consequences of all this fintech malaise is that customers are no longer really willing to switch to fintechs in droves. Another reason for the lack of willingness to switch is that many Germans are apparently good enough for the allegedly bad offers from the old banks, which have also caught up digitally. It’s no wonder that the growth in active app users in Germany has slowed noticeably at both Scalable and the Berlin-based neobroker Trade Republic, as data from the service provider SensorTower show.

This is of course bad for the neobrokers as well as for N26 and also for other fintechs: Many a start-up first has to collect more customers before they can even make a profit after many years of heavy losses. And even if a start-up becomes profitable, the harder it is for fintechs to find new customers, the lower these profits will be. And the more likely it is that the company valuations that investors have given fintechs are proving to be air bubbles. With the result that an IPO, which is desired in many cases, becomes difficult.

