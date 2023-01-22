In the early morning of February 2nd, Beijing time, Samsung’s new generation of Galaxy S23 series will be officially released. As in previous years, the series of real machine videos sneaked ahead of time on the Internet without any suspense.

Judging from the hands-on video, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can be described as familiar, almost continuing the design of the S22 Ultra,The arrangement of the five lenses on the back, the position of the stylus slot at the bottom, the speaker, the charging port, and the SIM card slot are all exactly the same.The front of the phone is a curved screen.

According to GSMArena, the “high-frequency version” of Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 equipped with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is a 5G Soc specially customized by Samsung. The chip is named “Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy”.

It is understood thatThe high-frequency version of the second-generation Snapdragon 8’s Cortex X3 large-core frequency reaches 3.36GHz, which is higher than the 3.2GHz officially announced by Qualcomm.At the same time, the GPU frequency is upgraded from 680MHz to 719MHz.

In addition, the high-frequency version of the CPU part also includes four 2.8GHz large cores and three 2.0GHz small cores, and the GPU is Adreno 740.

It is worth mentioning that, according to digital blogger “Ice Universe”,The Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will use LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage.

It is reported that LPDDR5X memory supports a data transmission speed of up to 8533Mbps, which is 33% faster than LPDDR5 memory. The UFS 4.0 memory chip provides a sequential read speed of up to 4200MB/s and a sequential write speed of 2800MB/s.

With the support of the high-frequency version of the second-generation Snapdragon 8, LPDDR5X, and UFS 4.0, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will bring faster application and game startup speeds, and improve multitasking and game performance.