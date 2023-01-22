Home Business The first 3.36GHz second-generation Snapdragon 8!Samsung S23 Ultra real phone hands-on first exposure: familiar appearance – yqqlm
Business

The first 3.36GHz second-generation Snapdragon 8!Samsung S23 Ultra real phone hands-on first exposure: familiar appearance – yqqlm

by admin
The first 3.36GHz second-generation Snapdragon 8!Samsung S23 Ultra real phone hands-on first exposure: familiar appearance – yqqlm

In the early morning of February 2nd, Beijing time, Samsung’s new generation of Galaxy S23 series will be officially released. As in previous years, the series of real machine videos sneaked ahead of time on the Internet without any suspense.

Judging from the hands-on video, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can be described as familiar, almost continuing the design of the S22 Ultra,The arrangement of the five lenses on the back, the position of the stylus slot at the bottom, the speaker, the charging port, and the SIM card slot are all exactly the same.The front of the phone is a curved screen.

According to GSMArena, the “high-frequency version” of Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 equipped with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series is a 5G Soc specially customized by Samsung. The chip is named “Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy”.

The first 3.36GHz second-generation Snapdragon 8!Samsung S23 Ultra real machine hands-on first exposure: familiar appearance

It is understood thatThe high-frequency version of the second-generation Snapdragon 8’s Cortex X3 large-core frequency reaches 3.36GHz, which is higher than the 3.2GHz officially announced by Qualcomm.At the same time, the GPU frequency is upgraded from 680MHz to 719MHz.

In addition, the high-frequency version of the CPU part also includes four 2.8GHz large cores and three 2.0GHz small cores, and the GPU is Adreno 740.

It is worth mentioning that, according to digital blogger “Ice Universe”,The Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra will use LPDDR5X memory and UFS 4.0 storage.

It is reported that LPDDR5X memory supports a data transmission speed of up to 8533Mbps, which is 33% faster than LPDDR5 memory. The UFS 4.0 memory chip provides a sequential read speed of up to 4200MB/s and a sequential write speed of 2800MB/s.

See also  Microsoft's new Surface Laptop 5 abandons AMD processors: battery life experience reversing

With the support of the high-frequency version of the second-generation Snapdragon 8, LPDDR5X, and UFS 4.0, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will bring faster application and game startup speeds, and improve multitasking and game performance.

The first 3.36GHz second-generation Snapdragon 8!Samsung S23 Ultra real machine hands-on first exposure: familiar appearance

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Shiqi

You may also like

Biathlon, more than 50,000 spectators in Anterselva for...

The net inflow of funds from the two...

U.S.-EU trade dispute rages throughout Davos – Xinhua...

Road test of the brand new Mercedes-Benz E-class,...

In the past three months, the appreciation of...

Shangrong Medical is expected to lose 380 million...

Overnight external market: The three major U.S. stock...

Earn up to 9 billion yuan! 300 Billion...

Exposure of Apple M2 Pro and Max graphics...

The coin circle exploded in a row!Another giant...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy