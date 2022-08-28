Source Title: The First 828 B2B Enterprise Festival: Huawei Works with Eco-Partners to Empower SMEs to Digitally Transform

On August 28, the first 828 B2B Enterprise Festival was officially launched. It was jointly launched by Huawei and more than 30,000 ecological partners. The six values ​​of promotion, experience sharing, and talent development are carried out to help small and medium-sized enterprises solve the pain points and challenges in digital transformation and achieve innovative development. 828 B2B Enterprise Festival Launching Ceremony Lu Yong, Senior Vice President of Huawei and President of China Region Department, said at the launching ceremony that there are two key points for making small and medium-sized enterprises keep up with the pace of digital transformation and truly solve their problems: First, let them There are better business opportunities, and the second is to help them reduce costs and increase efficiency. This is the original intention of Huawei and ecological partners to create the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival. Lu Yong, Senior Vice President of Huawei and President of China Region The 828 B2B Enterprise Festival will last until September 28. Huawei has linked more than 30,000 partners covering more than 300 cities and more than 2,000 districts and counties across the country, and promoted it in the form of online and offline integration. The 828 B2B Enterprise Festival will hold thousands of online and offline activities, including technical exchanges, experience sharing, developer competitions, technical empowerment, supply and demand negotiations, etc., covering more than 80 cities and 3 overseas regions (Latin America, Middle East, Asia Pacific) , and more than 150 enabling cloud innovation centers. In addition, the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival will also provide special support packages for the four key scenarios of specialization, specialization, SME rescue, enterprise start-up, and Chinese enterprises going overseas to fully empower SMEs. Supporting the digital transformation of SMEs has become a consensus At the launching ceremony, the relevant persons in charge of 8 co-sponsored enterprises including Chinasoft International, iSoftStone, VST, Digital China, Tuowei Information, Saiyi, Kingdee, UFIDA, etc., expressed the original intention of jointly launching the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival their own views. In their view, the consensus reached between Huawei and its ecological partners is an important reason for the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival. In the view of Chen Yuhong, Chairman and CEO of Chinasoft International, the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival is a festival that came into being. “We have the same consensus as Huawei, and believe that dynamic small and medium-sized enterprises are an important guarantee for my country’s economic resilience. Chinasoft International and Huawei also has the responsibility and obligation to help tens of millions of small and medium-sized enterprises in China get on the fast train of informatization by leveraging its advantages in IT services, and empower enterprises to grow rapidly through digitalization.” Chen Yuhong, Chairman and CEO of Chinasoft International Zheng Jie, senior vice president of Weishijiajie Holdings Co., Ltd., expressed a similar view: small and medium-sized enterprises want to “go to the cloud” because of scale problems, capacity problems, insufficient funds, etc. The corporate festival is exactly the answer to these problems. As an enterprise that has been cooperating with small and medium-sized enterprises, Vishijiajie has a strong willingness to join this festival. “I am also very willing to be the spokesperson for this festival for free,” Zheng Jie said. Zheng Jie, Senior Vice President of Weishijiajie Holdings Co., Ltd. Huang Ying, director of iSoftStone Group, also expressed her approval and support for the launch of the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival. In Huang Ying’s view, the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival is a connector and a platform to promote win-win for all parties. For small and medium-sized enterprises, they need a platform that can avoid detours and realize digital transformation smoothly. 828 B2B Enterprise Festival is such a platform. Huang Ying, Director of iSoftStone Group Meng Xiping, Deputy General Manager of Huawei Headquarters of Digital China, used the words “like-minded” to describe the original intention of launching the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival with Huawei. He said that Digital China has cooperated with Huawei for more than ten years, and jointly launched the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival with Huawei, which can not only help small and medium-sized enterprises in their digital transformation, but also a core tool to promote their own regional strategies. Meng Xiping, Deputy General Manager of Huawei Headquarters of Digital China Helping small and medium-sized enterprises to “achieve good business and become a good enterprise” with practical actions It is reported that the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival will focus on six major values, including business opportunity promotion, superior product discounts, technological innovation, experience sharing, brand promotion, and talent development, to help small and medium-sized enterprises innovate and develop. At the launching ceremony, Zhang Xiuzheng, vice president of Huawei China and president of Huawei Cloud China, said that there are essential differences between consumer Internet and industrial Internet. To C’s consumer Internet can achieve a closed-loop business through pure online methods, but To B’s industrial Internet It is very difficult to achieve a closed-loop business online. It must sink into factories, factories, offices, and work scenarios, and must combine online and offline methods to serve the vast number of enterprises. At the same time, the eight partners in the same boat have also expressed that they will increase their support for small and medium-sized enterprises. Zhang Xiuzheng, Vice President of Huawei China and President of Huawei Cloud China Chinasoft International will provide its software engineering capabilities and cloud service capabilities to small and medium-sized enterprises, and connect Huaxia Cloud Network Cloud Desktop, CloudEasy Cloud Manager, Jiefanghao and other advantageous products and solutions to the 828 B2B platform, and will be during the festival. Give some discounts to SMEs. See also Illimity, the plan to 2025 and the strategic alliance with Ion are underway iSoftStone will also launch promotions on its digital transformation solutions during the festival. Based on its intelligent analysis CDP platform and artificial intelligence Jarvis platform, Digital China will provide more accurate marketing services for small and medium-sized enterprises engaged in retail and e-commerce. Li Xinyu, chairman of Topway Information, said that he will work with Huawei to create full-stack localized solutions, integrated software and hardware products and solutions for subdivided industries, provide better services, and empower the digital transformation and upgrading of thousands of industries. Li Xinyu, Chairman of Topway Information In response to the resource and capital problems faced by small and medium-sized enterprises, Weishijiajie will give full play to the channel advantages and the technical capabilities, financial strength and management capabilities accumulated over the years to achieve resource sharing, commonality and integration, and hold a number of conferences for downstream partners. At the same time, relying on the resource advantages covering Southeast Asia, it helps small and medium-sized enterprises to expand overseas channels. In terms of capital, in addition to the normal capital and credit support for downstream partners, during the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival, VST Jiajie will cooperate with upstream financial institutions to create financing solutions for downstream small and medium-sized enterprises. Liu Zhongwen, Vice President of Kingdee Software (China) Co., Ltd., said that during the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival, Kingdee also brought a series of measures including inclusive financial solutions. ” service, providing digital transformation consulting and one-stop service for specialized, refined and new enterprises; the second is to provide special discounts for specialized, refined and new enterprises; the third is to formulate specialized industry development solutions for specialized, refined and new enterprises; Co-create with specialized, specialized and new enterprise groups to promote product innovation together. Lastly, Kingdee will also hold a series of “Into the Specialized Specialized New” activities. In addition, Kingdee will also provide SMEs with inclusive financial solutions to help them solve financing problems. Liu Zhongwen, Vice President of Kingdee Software (China) Co., Ltd. Zhang Chengkang, chairman and CEO of Saiyi Information, said that Saiyi will help SMEs in their digital transformation through speeches, consultation and training, and become a mentor for SMEs in their digital transformation. In the next stage, Saiyi will hold a series of market activities, so that more enterprises, especially small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprises, dare to transform, and help small and medium-sized enterprises to cultivate more talents. Zhang Chengkang, Chairman and CEO of Saiyi Information A variety of online and offline activities are also one of the characteristics of this 828 B2B Enterprise Festival. Wang Quan, general manager of UFIDA’s strategic ecological environment department, said that UFIDA will fully mobilize the resources of the group and various regions based on the solution jointly built with HUAWEI CLOUD, and jointly conduct online and offline activities during the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival. And UF is currently planning to carry out hundreds of activities in hundreds of cities across the country. Wang Quan, General Manager of UFIDA’s Strategic Ecological Environment Department Warm hearted message, work together to create a promising 828 B2B enterprise festival As the first B2B enterprise festival based on digital empowerment in China, the development prospects of the 828 B2B enterprise festival have also attracted much attention. At the end of the launching ceremony, the co-sponsors made an outlook on the future development of the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival. “Digital China hopes to use its accumulation of cloud-native, digital-native and digital cloud integration technology systems over the years to help 828 B2B enterprises flourish and last for a long time.” Meng Xiping of Digital China said. Wei Shi Jiajie Zheng Jie’s witty and brief remarks warmed the atmosphere again: 828 B2B Enterprise Festival, if you have any difficulties, please contact Wei Shi Jiajie. “iSoftStone is willing to be a reliable partner in promoting the digital transformation of enterprises, and is willing to launch the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival with all partners to jointly facilitate the digital transformation of enterprises.” said Huang Ying of iSoftStone. Kingdee Liu Zhongwen’s blessings brought unlimited imagination to the guests: digital intelligence enterprise, resilient growth, Kingdee joining hands with Huawei, bees and butterflies dancing together to create the most beautiful scenery. Tuowei Information, Saiyi, and UFIDA expressed their optimism about the transformation prospects of small and medium-sized enterprises. Li Xinyu of Topway Information proposed that he is willing to join hands with Huawei and all ecological partners to build, create and win together. Saiyi Zhang Chengkang also said that Saiyi will work with Huawei and ecological partners to help the rapid growth of China‘s manufacturing industry’s digital transformation. Yonyou Wang Quan said that Yonyou and Huawei Cloud have joined forces to empower enterprises to transform into digital intelligence and achieve high-quality development of enterprises. It is only with the “joint force” of ecological partners that the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival can truly become a platform for the exchange and empowerment of enterprises’ digital innovation and development. As Lu Yong, Senior Vice President of Huawei and President of China Region, said at the launching ceremony, the 828 B2B Enterprise Festival will bring together the strength of Huawei and ecological partners to help more small and medium-sized enterprises benefit from the digital world. Make good business and become a good enterprise in B2B Enterprise Festival.

