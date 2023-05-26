Home » The first aircraft “made in China” takes off: the challenge to Boeing and Airbus starts on the Shanghai-Beijing route
Business

The first aircraft “made in China” takes off: the challenge to Boeing and Airbus starts on the Shanghai-Beijing route

by admin
The first aircraft “made in China” takes off: the challenge to Boeing and Airbus starts on the Shanghai-Beijing route

BEIJING – Departure at 10.45 from Shanghai, expected arrival in Beijing at 13.10. Return in the day always following the same route, the busiest in all of China. After fifteen years of waiting, the C919 of the Comacthe Chinese response to try to undermine the duopoly of Airbus e Boeing. The “Made in China” airliner will take off on Sunday, for its first commercial flight, after having performed hundreds of flight test hours in recent months.

See also  Ping An Health optimizes some business executives to respond to stock price fluctuations and business adjustment logic in the first half of the year_Total Revenue_Company Share Price_Performance

You may also like

The economy slows down, Italians are pessimistic: consumer...

US debt ceiling, negotiations resume

Piazza Affari tonic with Europe, Ftse Mib +1.2%

Swiss banks, the anti-crisis law arrives

Former Fed Economist: The Fed’s policymaking is limited...

Stock markets are running thanks to recovery on...

A factory of the future for Bergamo and...

Montezemolo: «Taxes down and yes to the minimum...

The Monetary Fund warns Italy: “No to the...

During the pre-sale period of JD 618, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy