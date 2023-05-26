The first aircraft “made in China” takes off: the challenge to Boeing and Airbus starts on the Shanghai-Beijing route

BEIJING – Departure at 10.45 from Shanghai, expected arrival in Beijing at 13.10. Return in the day always following the same route, the busiest in all of China. After fifteen years of waiting, the C919 of the Comacthe Chinese response to try to undermine the duopoly of Airbus e Boeing. The “Made in China” airliner will take off on Sunday, for its first commercial flight, after having performed hundreds of flight test hours in recent months.