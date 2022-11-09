New cool products will be tested for free for the first time, and many high-quality talents will share their unique life experiences. Come to Sina Public Test and experience the most cutting-edge, most interesting and fun products in various fields~! Download the client and get exclusive benefits!





Recently, vivo’s new flagship phone, the vivo X90 Pro+, has entered the Internet, and there are more and more related news.

Some netizens suddenly posted photos of the appearance of the vivo X90 Pro+, and its unique design is quite eye-catching.

As can be seen from the photo,The vivo X90 Pro+ does not use the same “round sky” module design as the previous products in the series, but uses a metal strip to divide the rear case into two, leaving the upper half for the lens module.

This design makes its lens module quite large, which is in line with what vivo revealed before that the new phone will be equipped with a larger CMOS.

It is reported that,Compared with the Samsung GNV on the vivo X80 Pro, this new CMOS improves the sensitivity by 77%with the new sky night scene system, can bring excellent imaging quality.

In addition, the vivo X90 Pro+ will be equipped with a self-developed image chip. This chip will join the NR noise reduction mode, which can perceive the ambient light source in real time, separate the photographed object from the background noise through the AI ​​​​algorithm, preserve the details of the object, and accurately denoise the noise. .

hardware,vivo X90 Pro+ will be equipped with Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen2 flagship chipit is built with TSMC’s 4nm process, and will have at least a 15% performance improvement over the previous generation, and the AnTuTu running score is expected to exceed 1.2 million points.



