After the “Far Out” conference on September 8, Apple’s official website store listed a lanyard for AirPods Pro 2 wireless headphones, the price is as high as 98 yuan, but it is not an Apple brand, but from a third party Incase brand.

However, only three days after the launch, the first batch of this lanyard was sold out. According to Apple’s official website, the Incase lanyard is expected to ship in 4 to 6 weeks.

According to Apple’s official website, with the Incase lanyard for AirPods Pro (2nd generation), you can listen to the immersive sound at any time. You can wear the soft braided cord around your wrist like a bracelet, or use the included clip to attach the lanyard to a backpack or handbag to keep the charging case with you and easy access.

This lanyard measures 0.81cm / 0.32″ in height, 23.5cm / 9.25″ in length, 1.07cm / 0.42″ in width and weighs 4.54g / 0.16oz.

Apple has released the second-generation AirPods Pro, the most advanced AirPods Pro to date. Powered by the new H2 chip, the new AirPods Pro unlock breakthrough audio performance with major upgrades to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode, while providing users with a unique approach to a more immersive spatial audio experience. Now, users can control media playback and volume adjustment directly using the touch controls of the headset handle. In addition, the new generation of AirPods Pro also brings longer battery life, a new charging case, and a new ear tip size to better fit the user’s ear shape.

AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will be available for order on Apple’s official website and the Apple Store App starting Friday, September 9th, and in retail stores starting Friday, September 23rd. The price is 1899 yuan.