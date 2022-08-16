Home Business The first batch of artificial intelligence demonstration application scenarios announced that these tracks are worthy of attention丨Industry outlet
Business

The first batch of artificial intelligence demonstration application scenarios announced that these tracks are worthy of attention丨Industry outlet

by admin
The first batch of artificial intelligence demonstration application scenarios announced that these tracks are worthy of attention丨Industry outlet

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,
Use “Scan” to share webpages to Moments.

First Financial 2022-08-16 15:13:29

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

On August 15, the Ministry of Science and Technology issued the “Notice on Supporting the Construction of a New Generation of Artificial Intelligence Demonstration Application Scenarios”, starting the work of supporting the construction of a new generation of artificial intelligence demonstration application scenarios, aiming to accelerate the promotion of artificial intelligence applications, help stabilize the economy, and cultivate new economic growth point. The report of the Haibi Research Institute pointed out that the current Chinese AI enterprise application is in the early stage of intensive application.

The first batch of artificial intelligence demonstration application scenarios announced that these tracks are worthy of attention丨Industry outlet

On August 15, the Ministry of Science and Technology issued the “Notice on Supporting the Construction of a New Generation of Artificial Intelligence Demonstration Application Scenarios”, starting the work of supporting the construction of a new generation of artificial intelligence demonstration application scenarios, aiming to accelerate the promotion of artificial intelligence applications, help stabilize the economy, and cultivate new economic growth point. The report of the Haibi Research Institute pointed out that the current Chinese AI enterprise application is in the early stage of intensive application.

This content is original by Yicai, and the copyright belongs to Yicai. Without the written authorization of CBN, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, copying or creating mirror images. Yicai.com reserves the right to pursue legal liability of infringers. For authorization, please contact Yicai Copyright Department: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  How artificial intelligence can become a weapon against terrorism

You may also like

Huya’s second-quarter revenue was 2.28 billion yuan, non-GAAP...

Pensions, latest news on the reform: that’s why...

Authentic Brands buys Ted Baker for around 250...

Italians and expensive gasoline: how car use habits...

Mps has its hands tied on dividends and...

The bearish sentiment on Wall Street subsides, but...

Rolls Royce Phantom, the eighth wonder: updated the...

Bank of Italy on taxation and public accounts...

iPhone 14 Pro color matching broke the news:...

Three years of military service but no contributions,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy