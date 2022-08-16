Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discover” at the bottom,

First Financial 2022-08-16

On August 15, the Ministry of Science and Technology issued the “Notice on Supporting the Construction of a New Generation of Artificial Intelligence Demonstration Application Scenarios”, starting the work of supporting the construction of a new generation of artificial intelligence demonstration application scenarios, aiming to accelerate the promotion of artificial intelligence applications, help stabilize the economy, and cultivate new economic growth point. The report of the Haibi Research Institute pointed out that the current Chinese AI enterprise application is in the early stage of intensive application.

The first batch of artificial intelligence demonstration application scenarios announced that these tracks are worthy of attention丨Industry outlet