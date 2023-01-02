Original title: The first batch of market-oriented projects in Xiong’an New Area opened and operated, and more than 40 enterprises settled in

Chinanews.com, Xiongan, January 1st (Reporter Cui Tao) On January 1st, one of the first batch of market-oriented projects in the Xiongan New Area——Xiongan Power Construction Zhihui City ushered in the first phase of park operation, more than 40 This is the first time that Xiong’an New Area has a large-scale centralized enterprise settlement in a market-oriented manner, and it is also another new progress in Xiong’an New Area’s implementation of the concentration of Beijing’s non-capital functions.

Xiong’an Power Construction Smart City is one of the first market-oriented projects in Xiong’an New District. The project anchors industrial directions such as “new generation information technology, new materials, high-end modern service industry, modern finance, smart manufacturing, and innovation incubation” , is an important carrier for the development of the industry, provides office support for the introduction of high-end high-tech industries that conform to the positioning plan of the new area, and is of great significance for attracting and gathering innovative elements. At the same time, this industrial concentration will promote the prosperity of the city, and it is also an important measure to speed up the release of Beijing’s non-capital functions, which has a demonstration effect. With the completion of other market-oriented projects in 2023, it will provide a good office environment and business environment for more enterprises to relax and invest in development.

It is reported that more than 40 enterprises settled in this time include international companies, listed companies, unicorn enterprises, and upstream and downstream enterprises of China Power Construction Group (Shares) Co., Ltd. The Xiong’an Power Construction Zhihui City project adhered to high standards and high-quality construction requirements, and achieved the full capping of the 1.66 million square meter project and the first phase of park operation, and achieved the first centralized introduction of enterprises to settle down.

In addition, China Power Construction Group (Shares) Co., Ltd., while focusing on the introduction of enterprises to sign contracts, has united hundreds of companies to initiate the establishment of the China Power Construction Industry Consortium. Focus on the direction, build an industrial ecological chain system, and create a booster for the introduction of industries in Xiong’an New Area.

As one of the companies settled in this time, Wang Bo, vice president of HKUST Xunfei Co., Ltd., said that the company will help Xiongan New District to build a world-class first-class AI through the application of AI industrialization in the fields of smart city, smart education, smart medical care, and consumers. A modern smart city will be built into a demonstration highland for the application of the global artificial intelligence industry. In addition, it will give full play to the “leading goose” effect of the AI ​​industry, help the ecological construction of the artificial intelligence industry in Xiong’an New Area, and cultivate new momentum for development.

China Power Construction Group (Shares) Co., Ltd. initiated the establishment of the China Power Construction Industry Consortium to create a booster for the introduction of industries in Xiong’an New District.Photo by Han Bing

Wu Zhangjian, director of the information management department of China Power Construction Group Co., Ltd., said that in the next step, the company will start from four aspects: strengthening public opinion propaganda, strengthening resource platform cooperation, strengthening business policy services, and strengthening industrial IP operations. The role of the China Power Construction Industry Consortium platform integrates international and domestic first-class industrial circle resources to create an industrial ecological chain; based on Xiong’an Rongdong Smart Experience Center, Experience Center Beijing Pavilion, Xiong’an China Power Construction Building, Smart City Global Forum, etc. IP, strengthen industrial IP operation and investment promotion, expand the scale of industrial introduction, help the relief work of Xiong’an New Area, and promote the intelligent development of Xiong’an with high standards and high quality.

According to reports, in order to promote Beijing’s non-capital function dispersal, Xiong’an New District has continuously improved the service mechanism for undertaking evacuation, improved supporting policies for undertaking evacuation, accelerated the publicity, interpretation and implementation of policies that have been issued, and established a policy implementation mechanism of “free application and enjoyment” and The technical support platform takes multiple measures to improve the service guarantee level of housing, children’s education, social security, medical care, etc., solves the worries of the employees of the state-owned enterprises, and enhances the attractiveness of the new district to the relief units and their employees.