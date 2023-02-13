News on February 12,Sony FE 50mm F1.4 GM is rumored to be released on February 21, and now the first batch of spy photos have flowed out on the Internet.

Judging from the spy photos,Its size is a bit more compact than Sony’s current FE 50mm F1.2 GM lens, which should be closer to the 35mm F1.4 GM lens.

At the same time, the lens has an AF/MF switch and a focus hold button.

It is said that the FE 50mm F1.4 GM lens focuses very accurately, and there is almost no distortion, and the vignetting is only about 1 stop.

In terms of price,It is rumored that the price of the FE 50mm F1.4 GM lens is 1,850 Euros (about 13,473 yuan).As a comparison, the initial price of the current FE 50mm F1.2 GM lens in China is 15,999 yuan.

Other known information:

-11 aperture blades

– Filter diameter: 67mm (72mm for F1.2 GM)

– Closest focusing distance: 0.41m (0.4m for F1.2 GM)

-Support weather tight

– No optical image stabilization