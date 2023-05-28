The first cooperation project between Skyworth TV and Renhao Home Furnishings landed in the whole house and the new intelligent species “Six-toothed Elephant” was officially unveiled-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

Source title: Skyworth TV and Renhao Home Furnishing’s first cooperation project landed the whole house smart new species “Six-toothed Elephant” officially debuted

In the post-epidemic era, people who “stay at home for a long time” put forward higher requirements for the comfort and convenience of their homes, which coincides with the development trend of whole-house intelligence in the home furnishing industry. On May 26th, Skyworth TV, a well-known technology brand, and Yanhao Home Furnishing, a one-stop whole-house furnishing brand, jointly held the “Let Imagination Happen–New Species of Whole-House Smart Home” at the 2023 Shenzhen Fashion Home Design Week. “Tooth Elephant” conference”, with the scene as the engine, joint efforts to create a one-stop solution for the integration of smart appliances and home appliances in the whole house, and comprehensively upgrade the life experience for consumers with the concept of “whole home + smart home”. You Guozhong, chairman of Shenzhen Furniture Industry Association and chairman of Shenzhen Renhao Furniture Development Co., Ltd., introduced that Hexapod is a fusion solution that truly breaks through the connection barriers between furniture and home appliances: “Hexapex is not a simple home appliance. +The assembly of furniture is compatible, but through the deep combination of home appliances and furniture, the utilization rate and coordination of products in space are greatly improved, which is an upgrade and transformation from ‘single product’ to ‘whole house scene’.” In this article At the Shenzhen Fashion Home Design Week SMART Smart Home Exhibition, the six-toothed elephant attracted many guests to stop and experience with its unique space concept, leading technology level and intelligent scene construction. Focusing on the whole scene, “Six-toothed Elephant” creates a future smart life experience The whole-house intelligent new species of hexapodactylus is the first project launched by Skyworth TV and Yanhao Home Furnishing after the official announcement of cooperation. Six Tooth Elephant integrates the strong product R&D and manufacturing capabilities and intelligent system solutions of Skyworth and Renhao brands, and truly breaks down the barriers between devices, making home appliances home, making homes intelligent, and creating “finished products + design + soft decoration + intelligence” +Full package”one-stop service ecology, so that what consumers see is what they get. It is reported that the six-toothed elephant focuses on the six major spaces of the family – porch space, living room space, dining and kitchen space, bathroom space, bedroom space, and free space. The scene comfort and intelligent level refresh the smart life experience for consumers. “Intelligence is not a pile of single products. Only products that are truly integrated into the home scene can serve life.” Dong Haitao, executive vice president of Skyworth TV and general manager of domestic marketing, introduced that the Hexapod is a combination of Skyworth and Renhao in terms of user safety, Considering comfort, practicability, convenience, etc., combined with years of research and precipitation on the subject of “home” by both parties, the “happiness” solution proposed. Peng Qiang, General Manager of the New Retail Center of Skyworth TV’s domestic marketing headquarters, gave an example. In the design of a hexapod, a TV product may be a fireplace, a cat climbing frame or other forms. When watching TV, users can use the Some intelligent methods are used to call, so the space has greater flexibility and imagination. You Qiliang, general manager of Yanhao Group's Smart Home Company, introduced that the six-toothed elephant closely combines technological innovation and scene comfort by creating a new model of the six spaces of the smart home: "At the product level, the six-toothed elephant aims at furniture for different scenarios. Correspondingly, an adaptive intelligent experience is designed, and the user experience is upgraded by improving the intelligent level of the product, and the intelligent leap of the whole home furnishing system is realized." It is worth mentioning that Hexapod also provides 1V1 high-end customized services in order to bring personalized, high-end and intelligent home experience to users with high-end needs. During the 2023 Shenzhen Fashion Home Design Week, professional consultants will also be present in the Hexatodon exhibition area, providing guidance and communication services for intelligent solutions for the whole house. Boosting the integration of home appliances and home furnishing, “Six-toothed Elephant” injects new inspiration into the industry The launch of Hexapex symbolizes a breakthrough in the barriers of cooperation between the home appliance and home furnishing industries, and it is a testimony to the concerted efforts of Skyworth TV and Renhao Home Furnishing, the two leading brands in the industry. The embodiment of determined innovation, continuous iteration, and self-evolution has brought a new guiding paradigm for the integration and upgrading of the home appliance and furnishing industry. Hou Kepeng, chairman of the Shenzhen Furniture Industry Association, pointed out that the six-toothed elephant has integrated and connected the two major industries of home appliances and furniture through the two main lines of intelligence and aesthetics, opening up a new track and adding strong impetus to promoting domestic consumption. Hexatus pays attention to the organic interaction between scene shaping, spatial linkage and superior experience. Based on the precise and complete system layout, it can bring consumers more convenient usage scenarios. With the support of Skyworth technology, the six-toothed elephant meets the unified management of the same smart home system, allowing consumers to set up smart operations and scene coordination as they like, and the later maintenance and upgrades are also easier and more convenient. “We firmly believe that putting user needs first can bring products that exceed consumer expectations, and can help the smart home track enter a high-speed development model.” Dong Haitao said. It is reported that the name of the six-toothed elephant also condenses the beautiful vision of both parties. In traditional Chinese culture, “Xiang” is connected with “Xiang”, which means “auspicious”, and also symbolizes the harmony and smoothness of the family. The six teeth of the elephant can be compared to the six auspicious spaces of the home – porch, living room, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and free space; Good health and good fortune. “Six auspiciousness” and “four wishes” work together to build a perfect home. Six-toothed Elephant hopes to provide hundreds of millions of families in China with a full-scenario intelligent solution consisting of entrances, living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, balconies and other spaces. In the future, the store layout of Hexapodon will fully deploy the “1+1+N” model, that is, the integration of all categories of smart home appliances + IoT system, customized home furnishing + finished furniture, smart furniture, and various ecological brands, and achieve high cost performance through large-scale , to build core competitiveness in subdivided fields. Skyworth TV and Renhao Home will also continue to focus on the interpretation of consumers’ life propositions and needs, and deeply cultivate the shaping of smart scenes in the whole house, bringing innovative works that revolutionize users’ smart home experience, promoting the development of the industry, and opening a new era of smart home in the whole house. era.

