The first country is planning salary caps for ARD broadcasters – who will follow suit?

The high salaries of the ARD directors are controversial. Now a first federal state is planning a salary cap for a broadcaster boss. Other countries have “sympathy” for this. Getty Images / TOBIAS SCHWARZ / Kontributor

The top salaries in public service broadcasting have been controversial for years. After the affair about Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB), there could now be a salary cap for directors at several ARD stations. The Saarland is the first federal state to want to limit the top salary of a broadcaster boss by law. For example, the director of Saarland Radio (SR) should not earn more than a minister. Other countries can also imagine a cap, as a survey by Business Insider shows.

Martin Grasmück is the low earner among the directors of the ARD. According to the station association, the head of the Saarländisches Rundfunk (SR) has an annual salary of 245,000 euros. None of his ARD colleagues receive less money. Grasmück is unlikely to be able to close the gap to top earner Tom Buhrow, to whom Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR) pays 413,000 euros a year, in the foreseeable future. Because after the salary excesses at Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) Saarland is the first federal state to plan a salary cap for an ARD director.

In the future, an SR boss should be allowed to earn a maximum of around 180,000 euros per year, no more than a Saarland minister. That’s according to a discussion paper for a new SR law seen by Business Insider. That would be around 15,000 euros per month, whereby Grasmück’s existing contract with a monthly salary of 20,000 euros would remain untouched. First the “Saarbrücker Zeitung‘ reported on the legislative plans, which are still in an early stage. The SR is the second smallest broadcaster within the ARD.

Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia would “quite sympathize with a cap”