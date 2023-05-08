The first day of new shares | Green Bamboo Bio-B (02480) was first listed and opened 3.96% lower in early trading_Sina Finance_Sina.com

Green Bamboo Bio-B (02480) was listed for the first time. According to the announcement, the company issued 10.386 million shares, priced at HK$32.80 per share, 200 shares per lot, and the net proceeds were approximately HK$242 million. As of press time, Green Bamboo Bio-B fell 3.96% to HK$31.5, with a turnover of HK$18.175 million.

It is reported that Green Bamboo Bio is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development of innovative human vaccines and therapeutic biologics to prevent and control infectious diseases, and treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes three products in the clinical stage, including the core product LZ901, and four products in the preclinical stage.

According to the prospectus, the company intends to use the net proceeds from the share sale for the following purposes: about 58.2% will be mainly used for the clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of the core product LZ901. About 22.1% will be mainly used for the clinical development and manufacturing of K3. Approximately 16.1% will be mainly used for the construction of the Company’s commercial production facility in Zhuhai, which is a large-scale, customized and non-disassembled production facility. About 3.6% will be used primarily for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Open an account for stock trading to enjoy benefits, get 60 days experience right of investment advisory service, and one-on-one guidance service!