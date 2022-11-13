The first detachable smart movement!Huawei Watch GT Cyber ​​heavy upgrade: WeChat watch version is coming

On November 13th, the Huawei Watch GT Cyber ​​smart watch ushered in the 3.0.0.67 (C00M01) firmware upgrade, adding functions such as WeChat watch version and wearing dials, and also optimized the kaleidoscope dial and dial selection.

It is understood that after the firmware upgrade,Huawei Watch GT Cyber ​​can view WeChat messages through the WeChat watch version, make quick replies, voice replies, and support WeChat payment.

It should be noted that the WeChat Watch Edition needs to be used when the watch is normally connected to Bluetooth, and currently only supports HarmonyOS 2 and above or Android 9.0 and above mobile phones.

in addition,The newly added dressing dial can be used to shoot your own clothes through your mobile phone, and customize a dial that matches the style and color of your clothes.Create a unique and distinctive dial style.

The new firmware also updates the kaleidoscope dial pre-made map, the original kaleidoscope dial map will be updated to the new map, if the user is using a custom kaleidoscope dial map, the update will not replace it.

It is reported that,The Huawei Watch GT Cyber ​​smart watch adopts the industry’s first detachable design of the smart movement, making the watch body and case into a detachable design,You can change the case according to your own preferences and outfits.

In terms of functions, the watch has more than 100 built-in sports modes. In addition to professional sports modes such as running, swimming, cycling, and skiing, it also includes free sports modes such as hip-hop, boxing, skateboarding, and parkour that young people love, and supports five-star precision GPS. Positioning, accurately record the user’s movement trajectory.