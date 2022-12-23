In recent years, in addition to traditional chips such as CPU and GPU, DPU has become the third main chip in the data center, and domestic chip manufacturers are also making continuous efforts in this field.A few days ago, Zhongke Yushu announced that the self-developed second-generation DPU chip K2 was successfully lit. This is the first domestic DPU chip in the industry to be lit.

According to the company, K2 adopts a mature 28nm process, which can support the offloading of network, storage, virtualization and other functions. It is currently the first DPU chip in the form of ASIC with relatively complete functions in China. Advantage.

Especially in terms of performance,It has extremely excellent latency performance, can reach ultra-low latency of 1.2 microseconds, and supports up to 200G network bandwidth.

In terms of application scenarios, it can be widely used in financial computing, high-performance computing, data centers, cloud native, 5G edge computing and other scenarios, and is expected to become the domestic DPU chip with the fastest large-scale application.

“K2 is the second-generation DPU product of Zhongke Yushu. The successful lighting of K2 has laid a solid foundation for the large-scale mass production of DPU chips, and it is a big step for Yushu DPU to mature.” Founder of Zhongke Yushu, When CEO Yan Guihai commented on the significance of K2’s lighting, he mentioned that when K2 completed its research and development, it coincided with the country’s strategy of counting from east to west, and it was born at the right time.

According to Lu Wenyan, the entire K2 project has undergone more than 60 program reviews, and nearly 400,000 lines of code have been developed on the front end of the chip; DPU is a chip closely related to applications, and it is necessary to complete cloud native, storage, and financial computing in the research and development stage. Prototype adaptation of applications in 5 major scenarios such as , edge computing, etc.; thousands of verification and test cases have to be completed in the functional simulation and testing phase.

According to the company’s roadmap, K2 is the second-generation DPU chip, and there will be K3 next, which will upgrade the 12nm process, improve performance by 150TOPS, and support 100Gx4 network bandwidth.In the future, K4 will be upgraded to 7nm process, with performance improved to 600TOPS and support for 200Gx4 network bandwidth.