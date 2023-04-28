Home » The first eco-sustainable polyurethane mattress at Superstudio
The first eco-sustainable polyurethane mattress at Superstudio

Shell Chemicals Europe BV, one of the world‘s leading suppliers of chemical products, Pelma, an Italian producer of flexible polyurethane foam, and Gruppo Industriale Buoninfante, a company that produces excellent Made in Italy mattresses, celebrated the intent for a step towards a brighter future sustainability at Superstudio “Sustainability Engagement”, taking visitors through a sensory and immersive experience to tell the story of the use of biocircular raw material, recycled from waste cooking oil, in the production of polyurethane foam through mass balancing principles widely accepted. This foam becomes an essential component in the creation of the “sustainable mattress”. Flexible expanded polyurethane is the quintessential comfort material used in seats, cushions and mattresses. It is obtained through the reaction of two main chemical components: polyol and isocyanate mixed with water and with the addition of small quantities of catalysts and additives which contribute to determining specific characteristics of the material.“This “circular” approach is the first step towards production of an increasingly sustainable polyurethane – declares Marco Pelucchi Ceo of Pelma – Polyurethane is still an irreplaceable material due to its characteristics and the vastness of applications but the global approach of the entire production process is important: the management of energy resources, the optimization of raw materials, the rationalization of waste and, more generally, the reduction of the carbon footprint”.

