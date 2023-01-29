© Reuters. The first epinephrine automatic injection pen approved in China! Grand Pharmaceutical (00512) Jext® fills the gap in the domestic similar product market



Zhitong Finance APP news, on the evening of January 29, 2023, Grand Pharmaceutical (00512) announced that its another innovative product had achieved a phased achievement – the Jext® prefilled epinephrine automatic injection pen for the treatment of severe allergic reactions won the China Officially approved by the Guangdong Provincial Drug Administration, it has obtained the approval document for the import of Hong Kong and Macao drugs urgently needed for clinical use in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Jext® pre-filled epinephrine automatic injection pen was approved in the Greater Bay Area this time. While filling the gap in my country’s domestic market, it also provides an innovative and effective self-treatment method for patients with severe allergies, which improves the survival of patients. It has far-reaching significance to improve the probability of death and improve the quality of life of patients.

Authoritative guidelines recommend that patients with a history of severe allergic reactions reserve epinephrine automatic injection pens to achieve early self-treatment

Anaphylaxis is a severe, life-threatening, systemic allergic reaction whose main clinical feature is the rapid onset of life-threatening respiratory and circulatory problems. According to the “World Allergy Organization (WAO) Severe Anaphylaxis Guidelines (2020)”, the global incidence of severe allergic reactions is about 50-112 per 100,000 people per year, and the incidence rate is increasing year by year, while the lifetime prevalence rate is about 0.3 %-5.1%. In some cases of life-threatening anaphylaxis, the course of the patient’s disease is very rapid, with a median time from symptom onset to anaphylaxis of only 5-30 minutes. Therefore, medical intervention at the first time is very important for the survival benefit of patients.

“World Allergy Organization (WAO) Guidelines for Severe Anaphylaxis 2020″, “China First Aid Guidelines for Severe Anaphylaxis (2019)”, American Academy of Allergy and Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI), European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) and other guidelines All organizations or organizations have clearly pointed out that intramuscular injection of epinephrine is currently recognized as the first-line treatment for severe allergic reactions, and recommend that patients with a history of severe allergic reactions need to reserve epinephrine automatic injection pens to achieve early self-treatment.

The Jext® pre-filled epinephrine automatic injection pen of Grand Pharmaceutical provides a better way of administration, and has become a must-have medicine for patients with a history of severe allergic reactions in foreign countries. As the first-line drug for community treatment of severe allergic reactions recommended by EAACI, the epinephrine automatic injection pen has obvious advantages such as rapid administration and low operation error rate compared with other treatment methods. Compared with ordinary syringes, the use of automatic injection pens reduces the administration time by 70 seconds on average, and reduces administration errors. It can be used by oneself or administered by others when symptoms occur. It is convenient and safe to use.

Jext® pre-filled epinephrine automatic injection pen has been approved for marketing in 21 countries and regions including Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and South Korea. verification.

It is worth noting that the epinephrine injection currently used in my country is mainly in the form of ampoules, and there is no epinephrine automatic injection pen product on the market. Patients need to rely on the arrival of medical staff to obtain drug treatment, which greatly delays the golden age of patients with severe allergic reactions. Healing time. The approval of the Jext® prefilled epinephrine automatic injection pen in the Greater Bay Area has made up for the gap in my country’s domestic market, and will benefit patients in the Greater Bay Area with innovative products that are urgently needed in clinical practice. milestone.

Complete layout in the field of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular emergency, focusing on three emergency scenarios

It is reported that Grand Pharmaceutical has made a systematic layout in the epinephrine series products, which include, in addition to automatic injection pens, various forms such as ampoules and pre-filled seals, which can meet the objective needs of different application scenarios. From the perspective of pipeline layout, the cardiovascular and cerebrovascular first aid sector to which related products belong is also one of the key layout directions of Grand Pharmaceutical in the field of pharmaceutical technology.

As a “National Basic Drug Production Base”, “National War Reserve Emergency Drug Production Enterprise”, and “National Concentrated Production Base of Small Variety Drugs (Drugs in Shortage) Construction Unit”, Yuanda’s cardiovascular and cerebrovascular emergency segment has a total of 24 varieties, of which 14 are 16 varieties have been included in the national emergency drug catalog, covering 6 major categories, and 16 varieties have been included in the shortage drug catalog, covering 6 major categories, and the number of product pipelines ranks in the forefront of the industry.

At present, there are more than 20 products under research and development in the cardiovascular and cerebrovascular emergency segment of Grand Pharmaceutical. The approval of the Jext® pre-filled epinephrine automatic injection pen in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area will further accelerate the promotion process of the company’s high-barrier products in the emergency segment and improve The company’s competitiveness and professional authority in the field of first aid laid the foundation for the subsequent launch of the product in China.

Grand Pharmaceutical stated that the company attaches great importance to the research and development of innovative products and advanced technologies. In the future, it will continue to focus on the three major emergency scenarios of hospital first aid, pre-hospital first aid and social first aid, deploy and develop urgently needed first aid products in clinical practice, and provide patients around the world with more advanced and more kind of treatment plan.