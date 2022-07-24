Amundi has converted another ETF on one of the major equity indices into its ESG equivalent. The Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF has been renamed Amundi Italy MIB ESG – UCITS ETF DR and is the first ETF to track Euronext’s MIB ESG index.

The index replicated by the ETF allows for expose yourself to the 40 main actions on the Italian market that demonstrate solid environmental, social and governance practices starting from an investable universe made up of 60 shares with the largest capitalization listed on the Italian Stock Exchange. The index applies rule-based exclusion filters in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Global Compact. An additional filter makes it possible to exclude companies active in certain controversial sectors. The ETF also aims to improve the weighted average carbon intensity relative to the investable universe.

“ESG investing is at the heart of the development of Amundi’s ETF range. We are happy with this new collaboration with Euronext which allows us to accompany investors in their path of reorienting their portfolios from a sustainable perspective. We believe that the ESG equivalents of blue chip national indices facilitate the democratization of ESG investments “, comments Arnaud LlinasHead of ETF, Indexing & Smart Beta di Amundi.

Fabrizio Testa, CEO of Borsa Italiana, part of the Euronext Group, adds: “Following the launch of the MIB ESG index last October, Euronext is delighted with Amundi’s decision to launch the Amundi Italy MIB ESG – UCITS ETF DR, as proof, once again, the strong appetite of the market for solutions that allow the integration of ESG filters in the core parts of investment portfolios. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with our customers to develop products that support the ESG transition, in line with our “Fit for 1.5 °” commitment ”.