The first flagship model of Cyrus and Huawei’s new platform is planned to be released in 2023｜Carbon neutrality is on the way

News from DoNews on February 26 (Li Wenpeng) Recently, Cyrus and Huawei signed a joint business agreement in Shenzhen. Huawei terminals have done a good job in defining new products; Cyrus continues to do a good job in the iterative evolution of existing models, improving product experience, and launching a new platform for the future.The first flagship model under the new platform is scheduled to be released in 2023. It will be equipped with a high-end intelligent driving system, and a number of new models will be launched in succession。

Based on the long-term and in-depth cooperation between the two parties in the smart car business, the joint business goal of Celes is to achieve the production and sales of new energy vehicles reaching 1 million in 2026. Celes will coordinate industrial resources and promote the application of new technologies, materials, and processes in cooperative models; Huawei terminals will give full play to their advantages in intelligence, digitalization, and user experience design, including high-end intelligent driving and Hongmeng cockpit. At the same time, Celes and Huawei will further promote the establishment of a joint innovation center.

Zhang Xinghai, chairman (founder) of Celes Group, executive director of Huawei, CEO of consumer BG, CEO of smart car solution BU CEO Yu Chengdong and other leaders attended and witnessed the signing ceremony. Yu Chengdong said: “Celes is the car company with the earliest cooperation with Huawei, the deepest investment, and the most product models. The two parties have formed a good foundation for cross-border cooperation in the past and have sufficient mutual trust. They will continue to cooperate for a long time in the future.”

Since Celes and Huawei started cross-border business cooperation in 2021, they have launched a series of AITO Wenjie brand products. In less than a year, AITO Wenjie M5, M7 and M5 pure electric versions have been launched one after another, covering two technical routes of extended range and pure electric. AITO Wenjie’s cumulative sales in 2022 will exceed 75,000 vehicles, making it the fastest growing new energy vehicle brand.