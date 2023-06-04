“The First Generation Celebrity” Zhang Xiaohui broke into the live broadcast circle and the shouting live broadcast brought goods to the end? -Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

This year’s 618 live broadcast promotion may be the most “hard-working” one in history

Li Jiaqi, Luo Yonghao, Simba, Dong Jie, Zhang Xiaohui… This year’s 618 promotion started, whose live broadcast room did you buy it?

It is said that last year was the “hardest in history” session of 618, and Ali didn’t even release a battle report. At that time, the top anchors Wei Ya and Li Jiaqi were absent from 618. Luo Yonghao announced his withdrawal from social media to start a business again, and Simba was deeply involved in fraud. The only gratification is that this year’s 618 live broadcast industry has produced a knowledge-sharing type Dong Yuhui.

And this year’s 618 live broadcast promotion may be the most “hard-working” session in history. In addition to Li Jiaqi, Taobao live broadcast also has a live broadcast room that has attracted much attention, which is the world‘s first e-commerce live broadcast on Apple Tmall; Luo Yonghao and his “make friends” settled in JD.com to sell houses live; Still in Kuaishou; while Xiaohongshu brought “female classmates with stories” Dong Jie and Zhang Xiaohui, and used the slow live broadcast with a sense of atmosphere to fight a bloody way in “Crying at a Low Price”.

After all, as the first e-commerce super promotion after the three-year epidemic, this year’s record is considered by the industry to be related to the recovery of consumer confidence.

Is the end of the shouting live broadcast?

“First generation celebrity” Zhang Xiaohui went crazy in Xiaohongshu

This year’s 618’s most unexpected turn out is that the “first-generation celebrity” Zhang Xiaohui entered the live broadcast circle. After Dong Jie, Xiaohongshu once again sent a “female classmate with a story”. This time it was the real celebrity Zhang Xiaohui. “.

Zhang Xiaohui has a video of selling eyeshadow palettes that is very popular on the Internet.

She is not in a hurry to ask a price, nor is she in a hurry to let you hunt down the bottom line. Instead, we started from Renaissance oil paintings and Shakespeare’s literature. We used the handed down work “Spring” by the famous Renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli to describe the colors, and even read it in Cockney English. A love poem by John Downne, “Farewell Words.” Whether you eat it or not, anyway, the young women in Xiaohongshu love it, spending 50 million yuan in four hours.

Why are picky girls in Xiaohongshu “handled” by Zhang Xiaohui? After all, in the 1990s, she was the first “cargo queen”. Not to mention the gossip about her two marriages “hollowing out” the two billionaires, she showed her strong ability more than 30 years ago in terms of bringing goods. As an early domestic fashion blogger, she became the first woman to order Hermes and get her upper body in the 1980s and 1990s. At that time, the Hong Kong media guarded her door day and night, just to dig into her clothing, accessories, cosmetic. At that time, Zhang Xiaohui appeared on the cover of a magazine in a tight T-shirt, and the same style would be sold out the next day. Two days ago, Zhang Xiaohui, who became popular again because of the live broadcast, came to Hangzhou. When she appeared in a cosmetics flagship store, it caused a commotion. Maybe your grandma and mother have been planted and brought by her. Now it’s your turn.