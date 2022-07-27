Tonight at 19:30, Huawei will hold the “HarmonyOS 3 and its friends” new product launch conference. This time, HarmonyOS 3 and a variety of new products in the whole scene will be launched, including a new generation of MatePad Pro 11-inch. As the press conference is approaching, blogger WHYLAB exposed the new real phone of Huawei MatePad Pro 11 in advance on the Internet, showing the appearance of the phone and some new features.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

Judging from the picture, the new Huawei MatePad Pro 11 still maintains the previous design, using a screen solution with a hole in the upper left corner, the surrounding borders are the same width, and it is a product with extremely narrow borders in the tablet camp.

The back design is quite different from the previous one. This time, a ring design similar to the P50 is adopted, but there is only one ring.

In terms of parameters, the new Huawei MatePad Pro 11 will be equipped with an OLED screen that supports 120Hz high refresh rate, with a thickness of 5.9mm and a weight of 449g.The core is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 4G version, which does not support 5G connection. It has a built-in 8300mAh battery and supports 66W fast charging.

Thanks to the new HarmonyOS 3 system, this new product will also bring special functions such as remote control of PCs and mobile communication sharing, further enhancing productivity and full-scene interconnection capabilities, which is worth looking forward to.