Original title: The first housing provident fund loan interest rate in Chengdu is lowered

The People’s Bank of China has decided that starting from October 1, 2022, the interest rate of the first personal housing provident fund loan will be lowered by 0.15 percentage points, and the interest rates of less than 5 years (including 5 years) and more than 5 years will be adjusted to 2.6% and 3.1% respectively. The interest rate policy for the second set of personal housing provident fund loans remains unchanged, that is, the interest rates for less than 5 years (including 5 years) and more than 5 years are not lower than 3.025% and 3.575% respectively.

The reporter was informed on the 10th that in accordance with the regulations, the loan interest rate of the first housing provident fund in Chengdu has been lowered. According to the Chengdu Housing Provident Fund Management Center, provident fund loans issued on and after October 1, 2022 will be subject to adjusted interest rates. If the loan application has been submitted before, the adjusted interest rate will be automatically implemented, and the borrower does not need to go to the loan outlet to go through the formalities. Chengdu Provident Fund Center has used the National Day holiday to complete the system adjustment, and the loan progress will not be affected.

Provident fund loans issued on or before September 30, 2022: If the loan term is less than 1 year (including 1 year), the loan interest rate will not be adjusted; if the loan term is more than one year, the loan interest rate will be based on January 1, 2023. Adjustments made by the People’s Bank of China. In addition, the Chengdu Housing Provident Fund Management Center reminds that borrowers do not need to go to loan outlets to go through the formalities. (Chengdu Daily Jinguan News reporter Zhao Zijun)

(Editors in charge: Yuan Hanling, Luo Yu)

