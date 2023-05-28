The first in 22 years!The Court Ruling to Declare Xinhua Trust Bankruptcy and Liquidation’s Inherent Property Value of Only 2.984 Billion Yuan_Oriental Fortune Network

With the fall of the gavel, Xinhua Trust, established in 1979, closed its curtain and bid farewell to the “jianghu” that had struggled.

On May 26, the National Enterprise Bankruptcy and Reorganization Cases Information Network released a judgment document showing that the Fifth Intermediate People’s Court of Chongqing City held that Xinhua Trust was unable to pay off due debts, and its assets were not enough to pay off all debts, which complied with the legal provisions for declaring bankruptcy.

In accordance with Article 2, Paragraph 1, and Article 107 of the Enterprise Bankruptcy Law of the People’s Republic of China, the court ruled to declare Xinhua Trust bankrupt on May 26, 2023.

So far, the number of licensed trust institutions in the industry has shrunk from the previous 68 to 67, and Xinhua Trust has become the first trust company to declare bankruptcy in my country since the promulgation of the “Trust Law” in 2001.

“Bankruptcy is a market-oriented solution, which means that companies with poor management will withdraw from the market. Trust companies, as market-oriented operating institutions for profit, are the same as other companies. If they have to go bankrupt due to poor management, it is a reasonable marketization Behavior.” Luo Haohan, PhD in finance from Southwestern University of Finance and Economics, said in an interview with a reporter from China Times.

First trust company to declare bankruptcy in 22 years

Xinhua Trust is one of the earliest trust companies established in China.As early as October 2001, Xinhua Trust has become one of the first five companies to pass thebankApproved, approved to re-register, and one of the trust companies that have obtained a trust legal entity license.

On July 17, 2020, the regulatory authorities took over nine financial institutions according to law, including two trust companies, New Times Trust and Xinhua Trust. The takeover period was tentatively set for one year. At that time, Xinhua Trust was established byBOCOM InternationalTrust custody.

On July 16, 2021, the former China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission issuedannouncementAccording to the statement, it has been decided to extend the takeover period of Xinhua Trust for one year, from July 17, 2021 to July 16, 2022.

Just 10 days before the expiration of the takeover period, on July 6, 2022, the former China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission issued an announcement saying that in response to the “Request for Instructions from Xinhua Trust Co., Ltd. on Bankruptcy Liquidation”, it approved Xinhua Trust to enter bankruptcy proceedings according to law.

The New Era Trust, which was taken over at the same time, “survived a desperate situation” and basically completed the risk resolution work for natural person investors.

“It is a great regret and loss for the trust industry that Xinhua Trust lost its license because it was ruled bankrupt by the court,” industry insiders lamented to reporters.

On July 6, 2022, the Fifth Intermediate People’s Court of Chongqing City ruled to accept Xinhua Trust’s application for bankruptcy liquidation. On July 14, 2022, the court ruled to accept the application for bankruptcy liquidation of Tianjin Xinhua Chuangfu Asset Management Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Tianjin Chuangfu”). On July 15, 2022, the court ruled that Xinhua Trust and Tianjin Chuangfu should be substantially merged and liquidated.

With the passage of time, the work of bankruptcy liquidation gradually became clear. In the civil ruling dated May 26, 2023, the Fifth Intermediate People’s Court of Chongqing stated that according to the asset appraisal made by Beijing Zhongqihua Assets Appraisal Co., Ltd., taking July 6, 2022 as the benchmark, Xinhua Trust and Tianjin Chuangfu under the conditions of bankruptcy and liquidation have a total appraised value of 2.984 billion yuan of inherent property.

Among them, the appraised value of Xinhua Trust Office Building is 435 million yuan, the appraised value of Zhuhai Rongkai LP income right is 362 million yuan, and the heldXinhua FundThe appraised value of equity is 296 million yuan, the appraised value of the beneficiary rights of trust products held as beneficiaries is 1.224 billion yuan, the appraised value of accounts receivable is 497 million yuan, and the appraised value of other assets is 170 million yuan.

At the same time, after the review by Xinhua Trust and the verification of the creditors’ meeting, the Chongqing Fifth Intermediate People’s Court ruled and confirmed on January 16, 2023 that the amount of creditor’s rights confirmed by Xinhua Trust and Tianjin Chuangfu was as high as 3.642 billion yuan.

In the end, the Fifth Intermediate People’s Court of Chongqing City held that Xinhua Trust and Tianjin Chuangfu could not repay the due debts, and their assets were not enough to repay all the debts, which complied with the legal requirements for declaring bankruptcy. The court ruled to declare Xinhua Trust and Tianjin Chuangfu bankrupt on May 26, 2023.

“If nothing breaks, nothing can stand. Reasonable and normal entry and exit is one of the foundations for the healthy development of the industry. The bankruptcy of Xinhua Trust has brought some warnings and reminders to the trust industry, which will help promote other institutions to pay attention to compliance operations and risk management.” Luo Haohan said, In the next stage, trust companies need to take this opportunity to be good investorseducateOn the one hand, it provides a reasonable interpretation of the bankruptcy event of trust companies to clients, and on the other hand, it also uses this event to better popularize the legal basis and institutional functions of trusts.

In the golden music functionanalystAccording to Liao Hekai, the bankruptcy of trust companies has released an important signal, which indicates that trust companies will need to operate more prudently in the future.

“In the current important transformation period of the industry, the valuation of trust companies is at a low ebb, and companies with passive license circulation, poor management, and insolvency are all likely to go bankrupt and liquidated.” Liao Hekai told the “China Times” reporter. Ordinary investors have little impact.

In recent years, the trust industry has become a place of high risk concentration. In addition to the bankrupt Xinhua Trust, Anxin Trust (now renamed Jianyuan Trust), Huarong Trust, Sichuan Trust, Huaxin Trust and New Times Trust still have risks. Recently, even Cedar Trust has also shown signs of thunder.

At the 2023 Trust Industry Supervision Work Conference at the beginning of the year, nearly 30% of trust companies were named and criticized by the regulators, involving real estate trust and credit administration business and other fields.

On March 24 this year, the former China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission issued the “Notice on Regulating the Matters Concerning the Classification of Trust Companies’ Trust Businesses”, namely the “Three Classifications” new regulation, which aims to clarify the boundaries and service scope of various trust businesses, and also shows that the regulators are promoting trust companies. A determination to return to the roots of trust.

Luo Haohan believes that the new classification policy of the trust industry reflects the general direction of trust transformation and development. Most trust companies are in the critical stage of transformation and development, and are actively exploring new paths and business models. Overall, the trust industry still shows strong development resilience and great development potential.

“However, it is worth noting that the bankruptcy of the trust company as the trustee does not mean the end of the original trust plan. Trust assets are not only different from the settlor’s own assets, but also from the inherent assets of the trust company, which is also a reflection of the function of the trust system .” Luo Haohan added.

Talking about whether more trust companies will join the bankruptcy team, Liao Hekai analyzed that the trust property and the inherent property of the trust company are separated. Whether there are more companies going bankrupt needs to be determined in the follow-up.

“If the situation of inherent assets improves, there will be no next one for the time being. However, there will still be great changes in the next two years. Some trust companies are still under great pressure in the real estate business in the early stage. The overall macro economy is still bottoming out. The international environment is very complicated. Trust The company cannot survive alone. Only by adhering to service positioning and accelerating transformation can it survive.” Liao Hekai said frankly.

“The bankruptcy of trust institutions is the law of the survival of the fittest in the market, and we must respect the laws of the market.” Central University of Finance and EconomicssecuritiesFutures Research Institute Researcher, Inner MongoliabankYang Haiping, general manager of the research and development department, told a reporter from the China Times that if a trust company falls short of its bottom line of risk and fails to fulfill its fiduciary responsibilities, and the historical burden is too heavy, the value of the trust license is not enough to attract potential investors to accept equity and go bankrupt. The fate of liquidation will be inevitable.

At present, the official website of Xinhua Trust still retains the footprints of the organization’s transformation: since its establishment, Xinhua Trust has experienced the separation of banks and trusts, the separation of securities and credit, capital increase and share expansion, and the introduction of overseas strategic investors.

Today, this brilliance has not been continued, and it has been eclipsed in the long river of history until it disappeared.

Yang Haiping believes that under the combined effect of internal and external factors, there is still a long way to go for some trust institutions to resolve risks and transform and develop.It is not ruled out that high-risk trust institutions will go bankrupt in the future, but in order to block risk contagion and avoid greater impact, equityrecombineIt may be the mainstream model for the disposal of high-risk trust institutions.

Article author: Liu Jia

Original title: The first in 22 years!The court ruled to declare Xinhua Trust bankrupt, and the liquidation inherent property was only worth 2.984 billion yuan