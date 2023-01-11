The report, released on Tuesday, did not take into account the LME’s actions during the crisis, nor did it draw any conclusions about whether the LME’s actions contributed to the crisis. The LME will make relevant improvements such as strengthening the control of price fluctuations according to the report’s recommendations, and will soon resume nickel’s Asian session trading.

It has been ten months since the epic short squeeze broke out in the Lunni futures market in 2022. The London Metal Exchange (LME) finally released a report on the in-depth assessment of this “demon nickel” crisis, and decided to strengthen management. In the first quarter of 2023 Implement reforms.

On Tuesday, January 10, local time, the independent assessment report commissioned by the LME in June 2022 and conducted by Oliver Wyman, a management consulting firm, was released. Based on the LME’s 15% daily price ceiling shortly after the nickel crisis, and the requirement that all physical metal delivery must disclose over-the-counter (OTC) positions, the report proposes to improve the prevention of extreme events and strengthen the control of price fluctuations, etc. Series proposals.

The LME announced on Tuesday that it will announce a plan to implement a series of the above-mentioned report recommendations by the end of March 2023. These suggestions include:

LME expands the authority of risk control functions in order to identify and prevent market distortions, and strengthens the relevant regulations, strengthens the implementation management process, avoids the risk of market distortions, and monitors major risks in the OTC market.

Upgrade controls on price volatility to slow down extreme price volatility and make operational readiness across markets to manage extreme events.

Consider tightening up the rules governing it in order to improve how LME members perceive it, increase the resilience of the clearing house LME Clear, and provide a clear vision for how the LME will respond to market events and rebuild liquidity.

In addition, the LME said that it is expected to announce soon that the resumption of trading of nickel metal in the Asian session will be announced soon. The LME halted trading during the session following the nickel crisis in March 2022 and has not recovered since.

Matthew Chamberlain, CEO of LME, commented on Tuesday that the above-mentioned independent assessment report is “excellent and fair” and “it can clearly identify matters that we need to improve”. However, some media pointed out that although the report is the first in-depth independent assessment of the nickel crisis, it did not consider the actions taken by the LME during the crisis, nor did it draw any conclusions about whether the LME’s actions were abusive regulations and contributed to the crisis .

Wall Street has mentioned that nearly a month after Lunni’s epic short squeeze occurred, in early April 2022, British regulators announced an investigation into the handling of LME’s suspension of nickel trading from March 8th to 16th. Among them, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom is investigating the LME, and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) of the Bank of England acts as the central counterparty clearing institution of the LME, the London Clearing House (LCH).

Regulators believe that the Lunni short squeeze highlights transparency problems in the 145-year-old LME, and they will judge whether further action is required.

