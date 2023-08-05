The first Italian rental e-commerce is born

Italy is growing more than France and Germany. This has been certified by the International Monetary Fund. In the meantime, there is no lack of concern among entrepreneurs. Rising rates make it more difficult to finance new investments, which are necessary for companies to compete in the markets. But there are also “unconventional” solutions such as the operational leasing of goods and services to businesses. What is it about? Truth&Business explored this world with Aurelius Agnusdei, country manager Italy of Bittermarket leader in the sector.

Is the IMF’s optimism being reflected in the corporate world? Are there still difficulties from your observation window? If yes which ones?

“The results of the last period are good and encouraging, and now comes the confirmation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF): Italy is really making great strides forward, with an economy that seems to be going through a positive phase of growth , in a still complex geopolitical context. Our market, that of the operational leasing of goods and services for companies, has a value of well over 1.5 billion euros and we, like Grenke Italia, play a leading role with 92,000 contracts, for a value of 320 million euros in 2022”.

Cost control and the size of investments are vital issues for companies. Can they be limited without jeopardizing the company’s growth?

“Our business acts precisely in this direction, allowing companies to control costs without giving up on innovation. Through our operating leasing, in fact, the issue of technology obsolescence is overcome without tying up capital and without affecting the company balance sheet, as happens instead when equipment and technology are purchased. A definitely advantageous opportunity for medium and small-sized companies that can focus on their growth without having to expose themselves in terms of debt”.

In your opinion, is there a slowdown in investments also due to the increase in interest rates?

“The direct consequence of rising interest rates is to slow down business investment. The higher cost of money leads companies to set aside any investment projects, with the effect of slowing down their production and with direct consequences on the economy: with lower supply and higher demand, prices tend to rise . As just mentioned, the instrumental operating leasing formula does not weigh on the savings of companies and with the various financial crises and the geopolitical scenario of recent times, operating leasing has become progressively more widespread”.

How exactly does your business work and what are the benefits for your businesses?

“Grenke Italia is a company specialized in the operational rental of capital goods for businesses, freelancers and artisans. Through us, companies have the option of not directly purchasing what they need to operate and/or equip their offices, but can proceed to obtain what they need through the instrumental operating leasing formula. A solution that offers multiple advantages, first of all, the possibility of obtaining capital goods and services for a defined period without having to make high immediate investments and being able to fully deduct the cost of the rental fees. An opportunity above all for SMEs that want to invest and grow sustainably because, unlike purchasing, no capital is tied up and there is no impact on corporate debt. In addition, assistance and maintenance may be included in the fee. The topic of technological renewal is also managed with maximum effectiveness, since the duration of the contracts is aligned with the life cycle of the assets, so it will be very convenient to renew the asset, preventing it from becoming obsolete. Finally, the client company does not have to deal with its disposal. Recently, to facilitate and speed up the rental process, we launched the first Italian rental e-commerce – and one of the first in Europe – to allow the customer to proceed in total autonomy in signing the rental agreement. A real “epochal” change which in just a few clicks and minutes allows anyone to proceed with the rental of different types of goods for setting up and digitizing their company”.

What are the prospects of your company in Italy and in Europe?



“In 2022 Grenke Italia confirmed its market leadership in the operational rental of goods and services for companies and in the first quarter of this year it recorded further growth in value of 12.7%, four times higher than the average of the market (+3%, 343.6 million euros) and close to a total of 85 million euros for a market share that rises to 24.7%. The parent company GRENKE AG based in Baden-Baden in Germany and listed on the German Stock Exchange (SDax) also announced a substantial increase in volumes in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period of 2022: +22% and 610 million euros . In a conference dedicated to investors, the new CEO Sebastian Hirsch announced the “Digital Excellence” program, which foresees a Group investment of between 45 and 50 million Euros over the next three years. The goal is to optimize the entire value chain thanks to digital technology, with a focus on the transition to cloud technology for end-to-end business management”.

What are the sectors in which you believe there will be the highest growth rates for your business?

“We specialize in rental contracts worth up to 25,000 euros, so our target audience is the world of SMEs, for which we aim to be a facilitator of their digital transformation. Digital transformation is certainly one of the fastest growing sectors in recent years, where Grenke allows SMEs to equip themselves with the most up-to-date and performing technologies, obtaining a competitive advantage over others. In addition to this, the energy transition and sustainability represent two of the strongest trends of the coming years, and even in these sectors we are committed to supporting companies, accompanying them in their growth. With the aim of promoting solutions that are attentive to the environment and to the context in which we operate, we have in fact also opened our business to the operational leasing of photovoltaic systems, columns and electric recharging infrastructures. This year we will finance 4-5 million euros of photovoltaics, with a division created specifically to manage, for example, the growing demand for solar panels on the warehouses of many companies. We are also receiving many requests for e-bikes from various tourist facilities. The market is constantly evolving and we do not exclude any sector”.