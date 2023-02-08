Home Business The first JD Warehouse REIT listed by a private enterprise: the subscription amount exceeded 71.8 billion yuan and was snapped up–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
Business

The first JD Warehouse REIT listed by a private enterprise: the subscription amount exceeded 71.8 billion yuan and was snapped up–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

by admin
The first JD Warehouse REIT listed by a private enterprise: the subscription amount exceeded 71.8 billion yuan and was snapped up–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future

February 8,Harvest JD Warehouse Logistics Closed Infrastructure Securities Investment Fund (hereinafter referred to as “JD Warehouse REIT”; fund code: 508098) is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The issuance raised funds of 1.757 billion yuan, and investors subscribed enthusiastically, with a total subscription amount of 71.816 billion yuanamong which offline investor inquiries received over 126.04 times the subscription, reappearing the hot sale situation.

It is understood thatJD Warehousing REIT is the first private enterprise warehouse logistics REITJingdong insists on building a supply chain infrastructure network for many years, its commercial value and social value have been widely recognized, and will effectively support the expansion of domestic demand and serve the real economy and the construction of a modern circulation system.

The assets that JD.com entered the pool this time include three logistics parks located in Langfang, Wuhan and Chongqing, with a total construction area of ​​about 351,000 square metersare rare masterpieces of high-standard warehouses, representing the highest level of domestic intelligent logistics projects in terms of scale and modernization.

The operation of the three projects is efficient and stable, and the occupancy rate has reached 100%, that is, fully leased. The lease period is 5-6 years, which is higher than the industry average of 3 years. The project has good social benefits and strong risk resistance.

JD Intelligent Industry Development Group (hereinafter referred to as “JD Industry Development”) is the asset operation and management organization of JD Warehousing REIT. As the only warehousing and logistics facility development and operation management subgroup under JD.com, it holds all the warehousing and logistics facilities built by JD.com project.

See also  In 2022, the special rectification of equity and related transactions of banking and insurance institutions will be launched to strictly prevent the risks of insider control and manipulation by major shareholders.

Up to now, JD.com’s modern warehousing network has been deployed in 29 provincial-level administrative regions across the country, with a total area of ​​over 20 million square meters of management parks, and has 24 infrastructure projects in Southeast Asia and other overseas regions.

The first JD warehouse REIT listed by a private enterprise: the subscription amount exceeded 71.8 billion yuan and was snapped up

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible editor: Xpress

You may also like

Credem shines in the EU ranking: it is...

Today, the quotation of lithium battery materials fell...

Piazza Affari ends slightly positive (+0.16%) with oil...

Electric car charging in Italy, the points where...

OnePlus Ace 2 supports dual-frequency GPS: the result...

Eurogroup laminations, anticipation for the debut is growing:...

Italy runs on recharging infrastructure, now we need...

Skis, policies for skiers: everything you need to...

Asia Pacific Financial Investment (08193) released the results...

Digital payments, from tourism to cryptocurrencies: it will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy