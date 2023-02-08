February 8,Harvest JD Warehouse Logistics Closed Infrastructure Securities Investment Fund (hereinafter referred to as “JD Warehouse REIT”; fund code: 508098) is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The issuance raised funds of 1.757 billion yuan, and investors subscribed enthusiastically, with a total subscription amount of 71.816 billion yuanamong which offline investor inquiries received over 126.04 times the subscription, reappearing the hot sale situation.

It is understood thatJD Warehousing REIT is the first private enterprise warehouse logistics REITJingdong insists on building a supply chain infrastructure network for many years, its commercial value and social value have been widely recognized, and will effectively support the expansion of domestic demand and serve the real economy and the construction of a modern circulation system.

The assets that JD.com entered the pool this time include three logistics parks located in Langfang, Wuhan and Chongqing, with a total construction area of ​​about 351,000 square metersare rare masterpieces of high-standard warehouses, representing the highest level of domestic intelligent logistics projects in terms of scale and modernization.

The operation of the three projects is efficient and stable, and the occupancy rate has reached 100%, that is, fully leased. The lease period is 5-6 years, which is higher than the industry average of 3 years. The project has good social benefits and strong risk resistance.

JD Intelligent Industry Development Group (hereinafter referred to as “JD Industry Development”) is the asset operation and management organization of JD Warehousing REIT. As the only warehousing and logistics facility development and operation management subgroup under JD.com, it holds all the warehousing and logistics facilities built by JD.com project.

Up to now, JD.com’s modern warehousing network has been deployed in 29 provincial-level administrative regions across the country, with a total area of ​​over 20 million square meters of management parks, and has 24 infrastructure projects in Southeast Asia and other overseas regions.