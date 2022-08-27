On August 27th, the first dual-brand store created by JD.com and Shangpin Zhaibei – JD.com X Shangpin Zhaibei Xin’ao Chaoji Home Furnishing Experience Center opened grandly in Beijing Xin’ao Shopping Center. As a flagship urban home shopping store focusing on young consumers, the nearly 5,000-square-meter experience hall centers on two smart home model rooms and nine lifestyle spaces to create an immersive and beautiful life scene experience. Based on the integration and complementation of the supply chains of the two parties, as well as the deep integration of online and offline scenarios, consumers can enjoy a one-stop solution that seamlessly connects the entire link from design, customization, home appliances to after-sales.





JD.com X Shangpin Home Furnishing Xinao Chaoji Home Furnishing Experience Hall Ribbon-cutting and Unveiling

Innovative flagship city home shopping store modelSatisfyyoungDiversified needs of consumers

Since JD.com strategically invested in Shangpin Home Delivery in June 2021, the two parties have continued to explore the field of home furnishing omni-channels, and have successively landed two JD x Shangpin Home Delivery Super Home Experience Centers in Xi’an and Hefei. He Chao, general manager of the home business department of the fashion home business group of JD Retail Group, said: “Following the two-way needs of consumption upgrading and industrial upgrading, JD.com and Shangpin Zhaipei have always been committed to jointly building a new one-stop home consumption scene and creating new scenarios for consumers. Higher value. Jingshang Xinao Superstore is another benchmark project for in-depth cooperation and exploration between the two parties.”

As young consumers have more diverse needs for quality life, both parties hope to achieve in-depth exchanges with them through richer scenarios. The newly opened JD.com X Shangpin Home Furnishing Xinao Chaoji Home Furnishing Experience Center has achieved an all-round upgrade from scene presentation to service mode to better meet their pursuit of an ideal life. Li Lianzhu, chairman of Shangpin Home Delivery Group, said that Jingshang Xinao Chaoji Store takes the current new consumer demand as the core link to create a one-stop home experience hall. The in-depth integration and cooperation between Shangpin Zhaipei and JD.com in supply chain and information technology will also help Chaoji Store realize the upgrade of the “whole house ecological scene”, transforming from “selling products” to “selling services”, and more It can well meet the needs of users for home space and functions.





One-stop shopping from custom cabinets to smart homeson siteexperienceOrder Jingdong home delivery

The JD.com X Shangpin Home Delivery Xinao Super Collection Home Furnishing Experience Center, which integrates immersive consumption scenarios, convenient consumption methods, optimized quality products, and full-link services, has also become another innovative breakthrough in the digital omni-channel field of JD.com’s new department store.

Relying on JD.com’s complete supply chain covering all categories of home furnishing, JD.com X Shangpin Home Furnishing Xinao Chaoji Home Furnishing Experience Center realizes the family scene as the core, from basic materials, soft decoration accessories to household items and other household full-cycle supply chain supply, from Customized cabinets, main materials, home appliances, finished furniture, smart homes, etc. can all be purchased in one-stop for the whole house. For all electrical appliances and home soft decorations in the store, consumers can scan the code with their mobile phones to place orders on the spot, enjoy the same price online and offline, and have them delivered to their homes by JD.com.





Jingdong National Home Life Museum

In different areas of the museum, consumers can experience more than 100 well-known brands such as JD.com, Jiumu, Wrigley, Panasonic, CBD, Jiayoupinzhi, Gujia Home Furnishing, Yongfengyuan, Jingdezhen, Palace Museum, Zwilling, etc. A selection of more than 2000 high-quality items. These include furniture, kitchenware and accessories in nine lifestyle spaces, pots, tableware, and tea sets in the category display area, products in the lighting area jointly created by JD.com, Shangpin Zhaipei, and Panasonic, as well as TVs, washing machines, air conditioners, and small kitchen appliances. And many other categories of home appliances.

In order to bring more preferred home products to consumers, Jingdong X Shangpin Home Furnishings Xinao Chaoji Home Furnishing Experience Hall has set up a special area for national home furnishing, which focuses on displaying a variety of C2M reverse customized explosive products created by Jingdong and high-quality brands in the industry. Design, materials, craftsmanship, environmental protection, safety, logistics, and installation of 7 products and service quality have accumulated a good reputation. In the bathroom area that young consumers are particularly concerned about, JD.com and Shangpin Zhaipei have teamed up with big brands such as Jiumu and Wrigley to dig deeper into consumer needs and launch the “Jingshang Sanitary Ware” boutique bathroom package to offer exclusive benefits to customers who come to the store.





“Jingshang bathroom” boutique bathroom package

With an overall area of ​​167 square meters, Jingyuzuo smart home model room, based on 13 core technologies of Jingdong, has created a whole-house smart solution with 6 spaces and 7 systems, bringing consumers a more technological and smarter solution. Home life experience. Through an innovative solution that integrates smart home scenarios into the structural layout in the early design stage, it can efficiently meet consumers’ whole-house smart needs in one stop.





Jingyuzu Smart Home Model Room

In addition, relying on JD.com’s localized home service links and online-offline integrated solutions, JD.com X Shangpin Home Furnishing Xin’ao Chaoji Home Furnishing Experience Center simultaneously opens up online venues, live broadcasts, content and other marketing contacts, and Design, service and other offline consumption experience, open a new one-stop home furnishing experience for consumers, which is worry-free, comfortable and reassuring.

In order to deeply meet the needs of consumers of different ages and different regions to improve their quality of life, JD Home is based on the advantages of three core sectors of supply chain, service and design. The co-construction model represented by stores has initially established an omni-channel system covering the whole country. Among them, JD.com’s home offline stores, which focus on deepening the sinking market, have covered nearly 300 districts and counties across the country. In the future, JD Home will continue to deepen cooperation with partners such as Shangpin Home Delivery, and fully satisfy consumers’ pursuit of a better life through a more diversified omni-channel new model.



