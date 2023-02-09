Listen to the audio version of the article

The first Energy House that Kia’s Italian branch wanted to create to give everyone the opportunity to experience first-hand what the future of electric and sustainable mobility can offer is located inside the Enel X Store in Corso Francia in Rome. the Korean brand is able to offer.

The space offers no less than six HPC (High Power Charging) charging points that allow electric cars to be recharged using a power of 350 kW. Added to these are the 22 kW + 22 WayPoles for AC recharging and a WayMedia, a brand new digital panel that also houses two WayBoxes.

Kia energy House was therefore born with the intention of making Kia products and Enel solutions better known. And to make this place that exudes “sustainable mobility” more comfortable, Enel X has revised the interiors to involve customers more, now offering a space tailored to their needs. The same goes for the area outside the store which from a passageway has been transformed into a resting place with extensive use of natural materials and green areas that promote environmental comfort and increase biodiversity. In this space, Kia offers users a series of digital contents, but also test drive cars and everything the brand intends to do to progress in its transformation into a sustainable mobility solutions provider will be explained. It is no coincidence that the Korean company plans to launch 14 electric models by 2027 and consequently achieve a 6.6% share of the global electric market (excluding China), as well as a 25% share of sales of the eco-friendly model range.