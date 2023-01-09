The first Kirin with the longest battery life Krypton 009 is officially mass-produced: 500,000 domestic MPVs are here

News on January 9,The 009, the second model under the Jikr brand, has officially rolled off the production line and is expected to be officially delivered this month。

The car was officially launched in early November last year, with a total of two models,The price is 499,000-588,000 yuanAmong them, the top-equipped ME version is equipped with CATL Kirin batteries with a battery capacity of 140kWh and a CLTC cruising range of 822km, making it the pure electric MPV with the longest battery life in the world.

Jikrypton 009 is built based on the vast structure of SEA. It is positioned as a pure electric medium and large MPV, and adopts a 6-seat layout. Its fixed body length is 5209mm, and the wheelbase reaches 3205mm. With the newly designed front face, the aura is fully open.

The interior of the car is also extremely luxurious, with a family style similar to ZEEKR 001 as a whole. luxurious leather material,The car and machine are equipped with 8155 intelligent cockpit computing platform, commanding and linking 68 ECUs。

The interior of the car adopts a six-seat layout.First-class airline seats covered with Soft NAPPA full-grain top layer leather as standard configuration for all series, with 3 levels of intensity and 5 modes of SPA-level seat massage function, the 50cm super-sized leg rest can be adjusted 65 degrees in four directions. It is very convenient to get on and off the ZEEKR 009. It is equipped with double-sided electric sliding doors, and the steps are at least 36cm from the ground.

It is worth mentioning that above the roof of the second row, the new car also provides a 15.6-inch ceiling-mounted TV, which is also the first MPV in the world to introduce digital TV.

ZEEKR 009 has a total of more than 30 intelligent assisted driving functions, which can realize NZP autonomous pilot assisted driving, including full-speed active cruise (LCC+ACC), door opening warning, capacitive steering wheel release monitoring, remote control straight-in and straight-out parking, large Vehicle active deviation, rear collision mitigation, automatic lane change warning assistance, speeding reminder, low-speed reversing emergency braking, traffic light assistance, etc.

In terms of power, it is equipped with dual motors from Wei Rui,Both front and rear are 200 kilowatts, with a combined power of 400 kilowatts, which can burst out 543 horsepower and accelerate from 0 to 100 in 4.5 secondsthe top speed is 190 km/h, and the braking distance from 100-0km/h is 36.9 meters.

In addition, all series are equipped with intelligent four-wheel drive and lightning switching technology as standard. At the same time, DTCS intelligent anti-skid system, automatic air suspension system, and CCD electromagnetic vibration reduction system are also standard equipment for all series.

As for the cruising range, in addition to the top version mentioned above, the WE basic version is equipped with a 116kWh battery pack, with a cruising range of 702km, and with fast charging technology,It only takes 28 minutes to charge the battery of Jikrypton 009 from 10% to 80%.