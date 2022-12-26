



Sina Digital News reported on the evening of December 26 that the Honor full-scene new product launch conference was held, and the Honor Tablet V8 Pro debuted, claiming to have six highlights: the first full-scene operating system equipped with MagicOS 7.0, the first ultra-clear IMAX Enhanced giant screen certification, It is the first tablet computer that supports 144Hz adaptive high refresh rate screen, the first 2.5K natural light eye protection screen, the first Dimensity 8100 super chip, and the first tablet computer with Honor super note function.

Honor Tablet V8 Pro is the world‘s first tablet equipped with MagicOS 7.0 full-scene operating system. As a personalized full-scenario operating system enabled by AI, MagicOS 7.0 brings a brand-new experience to the system with four root technologies: through the MagicRing trust ring, multi-device trusted interconnection is realized, and the Magic Live intelligent engine brings more and more easy to use , the more you use it, the more you understand your experience, while the Turbo X performance engine and MagicGuard glory security ensure a smoother and safer system.

Relying on the MagicRing trust ring technology, the Honor Tablet V8 Pro can be connected with terminals in the Honor ecosystem such as mobile phones and PCs. You don’t need to touch or scan, just turn on WIFI and Bluetooth to automatically complete the interconnection network, realizing software and The mutual calling of hardware can also provide smart services such as keyboard and mouse sharing, notification sharing, call sharing, and application connection. For example, through keyboard and mouse sharing, you can drag and drop pictures and files on tablets, mobile phones, and PCs at will, and you can also use the keyboard of a notebook to edit text on a tablet computer, which greatly improves office efficiency.

In addition, Honor Tablet V8 Pro is the first launch of Honor Super Notes, which brings rich and practical functions such as global collection, video excerpts, recording notes, note synchronization and continuation. Honor Tablet V8 Pro supports bookmarking page content on all kinds of mainstream knowledge media and web pages, and you only need to swipe down with three fingers to bookmark globally. Not only text, but video content also supports collection, and key text in the video can also be extracted and copied directly into notes. With the length of a “remember”, the user’s skill can be achieved, and the Honor Super Note brings a more high-quality and convenient user experience, which can be called a high-efficiency productivity tablet.

The Honor Tablet V8 Pro brings the flagship technology experience of mobile phones to the field of tablets. It is the first to realize the industry’s first 144Hz adaptive high-refresh screen, which not only maintains a silky look and feel, but also achieves better power-saving effects. 12.1-inch 2.5K high-resolution ultra-clear large screen, 6.9mm ultra-narrow bezel, screen-to-body ratio as high as 87.7%, nearly 20% more viewing area than common 11-inch flat panels. The 16:10 aspect ratio brings a stronger sense of immersion in watching movies, and the symmetrical eight speakers and professional-grade low-frequency units present an extraordinary audio-visual feast.

Based on its excellent audio-visual performance, the Honor Tablet V8 Pro is also the first tablet to pass the IMAX Enhanced professional certification. IMAX Enhanced is a new authorization and certification project jointly created by IMAX and DTS. It is also the only audio-visual entertainment project that can experience IMAX’s iconic stunning picture quality, excellent sound quality and super large format outside the theater. After nearly 8 months of joint commissioning, the Honor Tablet V8 Pro has passed all 34 stringent certification standards of IMAX Enhanced, presenting a theater-style sense of presence and shock on the tablet, creating an audio-visual experience with IMAX characteristics for users.

In order to ensure the health of consumers’ eyes, the Honor Tablet V8 Pro is equipped with a black technology for eye protection—natural light-like eye protection technology. This technology can simulate the dynamic changes of natural light. It is a tablet that can massage the eyes. At the same time, it also supports Rheinland hardware-level low blue light, Rheinland Flicker-free certification, National Ophthalmology Engineering Center certification and the industry’s authoritative Vico A+ certification, which has achieved a breakthrough in the field of tablet eye protection.

Nowadays, users’ demand for tablet performance is increasing. The Honor Tablet V8 Pro aims to explore the performance ceiling. It is the first tablet product equipped with the Dimensity 8100 super chip in the industry, and is committed to exceeding user expectations. Dimensity 8100 super core is famous for its excellent energy efficiency and excellent experience. This chip adopts 5nm TSMC process and contains 4 2.85GHz A78 cores and 4 2.0GHz A55 cores, which can meet high load requirements in real time.

With the Turbo X system engine fully enabled by Honor Magic Live, the underlying algorithm of the Honor Tablet V8 Pro has been optimized, and the performance and smooth experience have been further upgraded. Compared with the previous generation, the game performance has increased by 15%, and the CPU performance has increased by 20%. With the blessing of OS Turbo X, the Honor Tablet V8 Pro provides precise resource supply for applications, greatly improving fluency and battery life.

Compared with other tablet products in the same industry, the Honor Tablet V8 Pro has a 30% reduction in application sliding freeze rate, a 10.6% reduction in desktop operation response delay, and a higher and more stable average frame rate for running popular mobile games. The addition of a 10050mAh large-capacity battery and 33W fast charging provides a comprehensive guarantee for users to enjoy a long-lasting and smooth experience.

The Honor Tablet V8 Pro comes in three colors: Starry Sky Grey, Sky Blue, and Burning Orange. The one-piece smooth body design is as thin as 6.64mm and as light as 589g. more personalization options.

The HONOR Magic-Pencil 3 stylus was unveiled simultaneously with the Honor Tablet V8 Pro. This stylus has 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity, the time delay is as low as 2ms, ink is delivered at zero pressure, and the side edge writing feels comfortable. The overall matte texture design makes the hand feel smooth and delicate, and the integrated pressure-sensitive module makes the nib firm and stable. The body of the pen also has a magnetic adsorption charging function, which ensures long-term battery life when it is charged and used. These features are fully compatible with six major tool apps such as Evernote, WPS, and Yunji, bringing richer usage scenarios.

The Honor Tablet V8 Pro can also be used with a new smart touch keyboard, which supports multi-angle opening and closing from 110° to 160°, a PC-level keyboard key travel of 1.6mm, strong rebound and clear touch, and a large-size global touchpad. AI intelligent anti-false touch, a variety of multi-function combination keys have been added to improve productivity and efficiency. Efficient and practical accessories further expand the user experience of Honor Tablet V8 Pro.

The more advanced the technology, the simpler the experience. Under the extreme productism driven by two wheels, Honor maintains a keen insight into consumer needs and pain points while continuing to lead the industry forward with cutting-edge and forward-looking innovative technologies. The newly released Honor Tablet V8 Pro also perfectly interprets Honor’s unremitting pursuit of user experience for a long time. It presents a higher-quality and more efficient user experience with differentiated products that combine both software and hardware, setting off a wave of quality improvement and growth. An effective tablet productivity revolution.

This time, the Honor Tablet V8 Pro launched three versions of 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB. on sale.



