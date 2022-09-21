Home Business The first major update of Windows 11: upgrade of security and privacy features, poor native Android application experience | Windows | Operating System | Microsoft_Sina Technology_Sina Network
Reporter / Peng Xin

Nearly a year after the launch of Windows 11, Microsoft released the first major update of the operating system on September 20, U.S. time, and began rolling out a phased push to users today.

According to Microsoft, the updated system has been improved in terms of security and privacy, ease of use, accessibility, performance and power consumption optimization, and can be better adapted to touch screen scenarios. Panos Panay, executive vice president of Microsoft and chief product officer for Windows and devices, cited the file explorer tabs (Tabs), which are highly popular among users, as an example, saying that it can make the system better meet the needs of users and save time.

In terms of security and privacy features, the Smart App Control feature provided by Microsoft can prevent untrusted or unsigned applications, script files and malicious macros from running on Windows 11 when installed separately. With AI technology, the system can predict the security of the application.

Like competitors such as Apple and Google, Microsoft also uses machine learning technology to improve many user experiences. For example, Windows 11 can automatically generate subtitles when playing audio and video content through the “real-time subtitles” function, while improving the system’s voice input and screen voice reading capabilities. However, these functions involving different languages ​​are not yet supported in Chinese, and are only available in the United States.

It is worth noting that Microsoft named this system update “Windows 11 2022” instead of “Windows 22H2”, which has been used for a long time in the past. In this regard, Microsoft Vice President John Cable mentioned that Windows 11 will maintain a large update rhythm once a year, and will release such updates in the second half of each year. Windows 11 Home and Professional editions are supported for 24 months, and Enterprise and Education editions are supported for 36 months.

In addition, through its partnership with Amazon, Microsoft is expanding the Amazon Appstore Preview to international markets, bringing more than 20,000 Android apps and games to Windows 11 devices that meet the requirements.

But from the current point of view, the first major update of Windows 11 is still difficult to be called perfect – in addition to the stability being criticized by some users, some of the features that were widely publicized in the early stage were greatly discounted in practical applications.

The ability to run native Android apps on Windows 11 was once seen as a big selling point of the system. Through cooperation with Intel and Amazon, users can search for Android applications in the Microsoft application store, or directly enter Amazon’s application store to download Android applications. This function mainly relies on the compiler provided by Intel, which allows mobile phone applications to run in the form of “native applications” on devices based on Intel x86 architecture. However, due to reasons such as compatibility, configuration requirements and regional usage restrictions, the actual experience of this part of the function is not good.

The features included in Windows 11 2022 are not all pushed to users at one time. Microsoft said that new experiences including the new version of the file explorer, the photo application, and taskbar improvements will be upgraded in October with additional updates.

Microsoft mentioned in its official blog that more than 1.4 billion Windows 10/11 devices have been delivered in the past 6 years, making it the most widely used computer operating system in the world. The company also stated that it is committed to improving the Windows update experience, such as reducing updates. The amount and time of data required, improving the speed of system updates, etc.

Windows 11 2022 also shoulders the heavy responsibility of boosting performance. Microsoft’s operating system licensing revenue fell 2% in the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30. In this regard, Microsoft explained that it was mainly due to the suspension of corporate production activities in the last quarter and the deterioration of the computer market.

Affected by the global economic downturn and the epidemic, the overall demand for consumer electronics products has declined sharply. Whether Microsoft’s operating system business can achieve substantial growth in the future still needs answers from the market.


